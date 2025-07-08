PJ’s Coffee Brews Up First Virginia Location in Alexandria

July 08, 2025 // Franchising.com // ALEXANDRIA, Va. – PJ’s Coffee is inviting the Alexandria community to experience its classic New Orleans charm and signature Southern hospitality when it opens the doors to its first Virginia location Tuesday, July 8.

On opening day, PJ’s Coffee will commemorate the occasion with free beignet bites, Buy-One-Get-One 50% off hot and iced coffees for residents of South Alex and Shelby Apartments, and a sign-up sheet for guests to win Free Coffee for a Year. Additionally, a 10% discount for teachers, students, healthcare workers, first responders, veterans, military and law enforcement will be available year-round.

The Alexandria location is locally owned and operated by the husband-and-wife entrepreneurs Ronald and Sofiya Ali Parker. Ronald is an IT Program Manager, and Sofiya is a flight attendant with Delta Airlines. Longtime residents of the Alexandria-Burgundy Village area, the Ali Parkers have always enjoyed spending time in coffee shops — making the decision of owning one a natural next step. With family roots on Sofiya’s side tracing back to Ethiopia, the birthplace of coffee, the beverage has long held a meaningful place in their daily lives and family culture.

“The original idea to start this coffee shop came from my sister,” said Ronald. “I’ve spent countless hours in coffee shops over the years, and one day she suggested I open a store and let her run it. I thought it was a great idea and began exploring franchise opportunities. When we discovered PJ’s, we were drawn to the warm décor, the exceptional coffee and the unique food options — especially the beignets.”

The Ali Parkers are proud to bring PJ’s Coffee to their local community and are committed to supporting it beyond just serving coffee. They plan to partner with nearby schools, community centers, and service organizations to champion youth programs, education and local initiatives.

Located on the ground floor of the 400-unit South Alex apartment complex, the stand-alone café brings a true taste of the French Quarter to Virginia with its signature beignets, small-batch roasted coffee and seasonal sips.

In addition to PJ’s signature cold brew and fresh-baked pastries, guests will also be able to enjoy the recently launched buzz from the bayou — the Hurricane, Swamp Attack and Voodoo energy drinks powered by natural caffeine. The decadent Southern Wedding Cake beverage lineup, which is inspired by the almond-vanilla wedding cakes found at Southern celebrations, will also be available for purchase through Aug. 5 in hot, iced and frozen varieties.

SOURCE PJ’s Coffee

###

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.