My Salon Suite® Supports Beauty and Wellness Students with New Scholarship Opportunities for 2025

Applications will be accepted through August 15, 2025

July 09, 2025 // Franchising.com // CARROLLTON, Texas – My Salon Suite®, a salon suite franchise focused on providing beauty, health and wellness professionals a personal space to build their business, announced it is offering 10 new $1,000 scholarships to aspiring salon professionals who are working toward a license in cosmetology, barbering, esthetics, massage therapy and nail technology. Students currently enrolled, or intend to enroll, in a relevant program in the U.S. are invited to apply online for a My Salon Suite Scholarship for Students by August 15, 2025. Winners will be notified by October 1, 2025.

The scholarships are awarded through the Suite Relief Program and administered by the Professional Beauty Association (PBA) Charities. The Suite Relief Program is supported by donations from My Salon Suite Members (current salon business owners) and other Franchise Partners who want to make a difference by helping rising stars in the beauty and wellness community.

“One of the best parts about being a business owner at My Salon Suite was that I had the opportunity to apply for a Member Scholarship,” said Madison Kennedy of Mads Beauty Lounge in The Woodlands, Texas, who was awarded a My Salon Suite Scholarship for Students in 2024. “It’s absolutely amazing; I was awarded one and I’m using it on a business and management class this July! It helps me out tremendously because the class was very very expensive so I’m super excited to have that support.”

My Salon Suite Scholarships for Students have helped dozens of professionals advance their careers. Since launching the program in 2022, My Salon Suite has awarded more than $117,000 in scholarships. In addition, $16,250 in Member Continued Education Scholarships has already been awarded in 2025, helping Members continue to grow and thrive in their craft.

“Empowering beauty, health and wellness professionals with the support and resources they need to become their own boss and run their own salon is why we created My Salon Suite,” said Susan Boresow, president of My Salon Suite. “As part of that mission, we’re helping the next generation of professionals to receive the education necessary to realize their career aspirations. These scholarship programs are an important step to forging a path for their success.”

Beauty, health and wellness professionals interested in realizing their dream of entrepreneurship and opening an independent salon can visit mysalonsuite.com/reserve-a-suite for information about suites for rent.

About My Salon Suite®

My Salon Suite is a nationwide network of turnkey salon suite studios designed to empower independent salon professionals to provide beauty, health and wellness services to their own respective clients. The co-working style space represents the latest concept in the beauty, health and wellness services industry, bringing together a community of independent professionals in one luxurious location. Founded in 2010, My Salon Suite has since expanded to more than 360 locations across the U.S. and Canada, providing entrepreneurship opportunities to over 10,000 Members.

With industry-leading knowledge, operational processes and support services, My Salon Suite provides Members with the tools and resources they need to build, open and manage upscale private salon suites. This supportive environment allows established beauty, health and wellness service My Salon Suite professionals to invest in themselves and their professional success by running their own salon business.

