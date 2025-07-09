Payroll Vault Opens New Franchise in Brooklyn, New York

July 09, 2025 // Franchising.com // BROOKLYN, N.Y. – Payroll Vault announced today it has expanded into New York City, signing a Brooklyn-based investment banker with fintech expertise as its newest franchisee.

Entrepreneur Emily Jachimiak chose a Payroll Vault franchise because it allowed her to leverage her financial expertise to support small businesses more directly.

“The Payroll Vault model fills a vital need for small and medium businesses, offering a boutique-style experience where franchisees use their expertise in financial services to help the business community at large,” said Oakscale Franchise Partner’s Chief Development Officer Joshua Kovacs, who manages franchise sales for the Payroll Vault brand.

“Payroll Vault is committed to personalized service,” she said. “In an industry often dominated by impersonal, one-size-fits-all providers, Payroll Vault offers something truly different—human connection, local expertise, and hands-on support. As someone who values both financial precision and relationship-building, that really resonated with me.

“Within the five boroughs of New York City, there is an incredibly vibrant and diverse SMB (small and medium-sized businesses) community filled with passionate, hardworking entrepreneurs who are the heart of New York City’s economy,” Jachimiak said. “It is this unique diversity that drew me to NYC 15 years ago. Thus, I want to serve these businesses that have made my home so special to ensure continued success for many years to come.”

SOURCE Payroll Vault

###

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.