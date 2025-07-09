Payroll Vault Opens New Franchise in Jackson, New Jersey

July 09, 2025 // Franchising.com // JACKSON, N.J. – Payroll Vault announced today it has expanded in New Jersey, signing a husband-and-wife team with technology, payroll and operations expertise as its newest franchisee.

Entrepreneurs Joanne and John Messinger chose a Payroll Vault franchise because it was a perfect fit for their backgrounds. With payroll and operations experience, Joanne has helped businesses streamline back-office functions while staying compliant and people-focused; John has a background in technology and infrastructure leadership. The couple’s franchise will serve Jackson and surrounding Belmar, Farmingdale, Freehold and Howell.

“Payroll Vault’s boutique approach really spoke to us,” Joanne said. “We loved that it wasn’t a one-size-fits-all solution, but instead focused on building real relationships and providing customized service. It gave us a path to bring big-firm experience to small business owners—without losing the local, personal touch.”

“Payroll Vault helps small and medium-size business entrepreneurs spend less time in their business so they can focus on their business,” said Oakscale Franchise Partner’s Chief Development Officer Joshua Kovacs, who manages franchise sales for the Payroll Vault brand.

“We’ve seen firsthand how important small businesses are to the local economy,” said Joanne, who along with John, raised their family and built their careers in Jackson. “Our goal is to give those business owners peace of mind with tailored, high-touch payroll and HR support that helps them grow confidently.

“We wanted to create a business that reflects our values—personal service, professionalism, and community connection,” she added. “Partnering with Payroll Vault allowed us to do that with the support of a proven model and strong brand, while still maintaining full ownership and local control.”

