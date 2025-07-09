Phenix Salon Suites Inks Latest Development Agreement in Tampa, FL

The World’s #1 Salon Suite Franchise Set to Open Two New Facilities in the Sunshine State

July 09, 2025 // Franchising.com // TAMPA, Fla. – Phenix Salon Suites, the nation’s #1 salon suite franchise, is continuing to accelerate its worldwide expansion plans in 2025 through its latest agreement, this time with entrepreneur Michael Reale, to open two new facilities in the Tampa, FL region.

These two latest additions to Phenix’s footprint in the Tampa, FL market build on the brand’s first location that successfully opened earlier this year in March, expanding access for more Lifestyle Professionals to launch and grow their own businesses. With a strong presence in the region, Phenix is well-positioned to support the thriving wellness and beauty industries within the heart of Tampa.

“Phenix Salon Suites offers more than just space—it provides a platform that entrepreneurs in the beauty and wellness industries can utilize for real independence and success,” said Reale. “With the brand’s supportive network and family-driven culture, we’re proud to bring this concept to Tampa and create a hub where talented professionals can build their own futures.”

With a professional career spanning nearly three decades, Reale brings a wealth of business acumen and service-driven expertise to his newest venture with Phenix Salon Suites. As a pediatric dentist in private practice for over 30 years and a dental school professor for 17 years, he has honed his skills in cultivating meaningful relationships with clients and colleagues alike. His deep understanding of delivering high-quality, personalized service translates seamlessly into his latest venture, where empowering independent professionals and creating a welcoming, client-focused environment is key.

“Tampa is a city that’s filled with opportunity for expanding the Phenix Salon Suites network of locations,” said Brian Kelley, President & CEO of Phenix Salon Suites. “We’re excited to put our focus towards better serving health, wellness and beauty entrepreneurs in the Tampa market with an elevated footprint to support Lifestyle Professionals. We are committed to bringing unparalleled opportunities for Lifestyle Professionals to pursue their dreams in owning their own business.”

The two upcoming Tampa-area locations are scheduled to open by 2026. With the region’s strong population growth and untapped potential, Tampa presents an ideal opportunity for entrepreneurs to join the Phenix Salon Suites community and bring their business visions to life.

Phenix’s momentum has been celebrated through several accolades over the last year as the brand ranked on the prestigious Entrepreneur Franchise 500 list for the 12th consecutive year, landing within the top 150 brands at #138. Other award rankings earned by Phenix from Entrepreneur include ranking on the list for Top Brand for Multi-Unit Operators and Top Franchises for Veterans. The brand also earned a spot on the Franchise Times Top 400, further cementing its reputation as an industry leader.

While no salon experience is necessary, the most successful franchisees have working knowledge of commercial real estate, general business experience, and are well-capitalized with the ability to invest $300,000 or more. Financing is available through our lending partners.

To learn more about Phenix Salon Suites and its franchise opportunities, visit www.phenixsalonsuitesfranchising.com.

About Phenix Salon Suites

The leading salon suite franchise is a salon suite rental concept that offers an opportunity for Lifestyle Professionals to operate their own business in a private salon suite within a larger, well-located salon. Phenix Salon Suites is not in the business of selling haircuts. The brand licenses individualized suites so professionals can service their clients in a safe and secure environment. Founded in 2007 by beauty expert and celebrity hairstylist Gina Rivera, who has family roots in the industry dating back to 1929, the Phenix suites concept has reinvented the salon industry. The company began franchising in 2012 and today has over 415 locations across 33 states with continued plans to expand internationally. Recognized 11 years in a row on Entrepreneur’s Franchise Top 500 list, Phenix Salon Suites is acknowledged as an industry pioneer with franchise opportunities available in a number of key markets throughout the United States. For more information on franchising with Phenix Salon Suites please visit www.phenixsalonsuitesfranchising.com/.

SOURCE Phenix Salon Suites

###

Media Contact:

Sarah Bittinger

(317) 922-7561

[email protected]

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.