PuroClean Strengthens Commitment to Veteran Entrepreneurship at Annual International Convention

Veteran-Owned Franchise Owners Honored at PuroVet Forum; Convention Includes Tribute to Frank Torre Sr. and Moving Ceremony Led by Color Guard

July 09, 2025 // Franchising.com // TAMARAC, FL – PuroClean, a leading property restoration and remediation franchise, reaffirmed its unwavering support for veterans at the 2025 PuroClean International Convention in Grapevine, Texas. Among the Convention’s many highlights was the PuroVet Forum—an inspiring event celebrating service, community, and the powerful role veterans play across the PuroClean franchise network.

The PuroVet Forum featured a candid and emotional conversation between Frank Torre, Vice Chairman of PuroClean, and Steve White, President & COO and U.S. Army veteran, who shared how military values of leadership, discipline, and service continue to shape the culture and success of PuroClean. The discussion underscored how the PuroVet Program has become more than just a franchise incentive—it’s a national movement empowering veterans to transition successfully into civilian business ownership.

A solemn tribute was held in honor of Frank Torre Sr., a U.S. Marine and decorated member of the elite WWII Carlson’s Raiders, whose legacy of courage and service continues to inspire the PuroVet initiative. The tribute was accompanied by a color guard presentation, bringing attendees to their feet in reflection and respect.

“At PuroClean, we don’t just offer a franchise—we offer a community,” said Torre. “Veterans are leaders, problem solvers, and purpose-driven professionals. The PuroVet Program is built to honor those traits and help veterans thrive in a system that supports their journey.”

White echoed the sentiment: “As a veteran myself, I know firsthand how military experience prepares you for the challenges of business ownership. With our PuroVet Program, we’re proud to offer veterans the structure, support, and opportunity they deserve.”

Through the PuroVet Program, eligible veterans receive a 25% discount on the initial franchise fee, access to a nationwide network of fellow veterans, regularly scheduled open forum peer discussions designed to strengthen veteran engagement, one-on-one mentorship, and comprehensive training to support long-term business success. Today, 1 in 7 PuroClean Franchise Owners are veterans, a testament to the program's impact and the brand’s ongoing commitment to empowering those who have served. PuroClean continues to expand its veteran recruitment campaign nationwide, welcoming new veteran owners to its network each year.

Recognizing that military service instills leadership, resilience, and a deep commitment to community, PuroClean launched the PuroVet Program in 2017 to help veterans transition into business ownership and continue making a meaningful impact.

To learn more about PuroVet, visit PuroVet.com or call 855-PUROVET.

About PuroClean

PuroClean is a leading, world-class service brand for property water damage remediation, fire and smoke damage restoration, mold remediation, and biohazard clean-up services, serving residential and commercial customers across the U.S. and Canada. Founded in 2001, PuroClean now operates over 500 North American franchise locations, each independently owned and operated. With a commitment to respond within two hours, PuroClean professionals are trained in cutting-edge remediation techniques and offer 24/7 emergency services. Learn more at PuroClean.com or call 800-775-7876.

About PuroVet

PuroClean’s PuroVet Program is a servant-based, system-backed partnership formed to empower veteran franchise owners to step into their next career as an entrepreneur to create a legacy while providing a valuable community service. PuroClean’s PuroVet Program allows qualified veterans the freedom to do what they do best – offer service to the community while providing leadership during challenging times – all while backed by a proven system and a VetFran discount of 25% off the initial franchise fee. Veterans are supported by fellow veteran mentors and peers while given the resources to begin their career and find long-term success. For more information about the PuroVet Program, visit PuroVet.com or call 855-PUROVET.

