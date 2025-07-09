Shipley Do-Nuts to Open First Missouri Location

Fast-growing brand inks development deal for new shop in Branson

July 09, 2025 // Franchising.com // HOUSTON — Fast-growing Shipley Do-Nuts, the nation’s largest donut and kolache brand, will open its first shop in Missouri by early 2026 at 2715 W. 76 Country Blvd. in Branson.

Founded in 1936 in Houston, Shipley offers more than 60 varieties of fresh donuts, handmade daily. These include its signature plain glazed, cut in the iconic Shipley hexagon shape, plus filled, iced and cake donuts, bear claws, kolaches, coffee and more.

The new shop will be opened by longtime Shipley franchisee Vanthaury Chum, who has owned and operated the Shipley in Harrison, Arkansas, since 2011.

“Shipley has grown tremendously since I opened my first shop nearly 15 years ago, and I’m ready to take the next step with my second shop in Branson,” said Chum. “I love the joy of serving up the world’s greatest donuts to my guests.”

Shipley has entered two new states this year with the opening of its first North Carolina location in Concord and its first Virginia shop in Lynchburg, expanding the brand’s footprint to 14 states. It also recently signed a deal to open its first New Mexico location within the next year.

“It’s inspiring to see longtime franchisees who truly know and love the brand deepen their commitment to Shipley and grow with us,” said Shipley Vice President of Franchise Recruitment Jonathan Massey. “We look forward to introducing Shipley Do-Nuts to Branson residents and visitors as we continue to expand in Missouri and nationally.”

Shipley is actively recruiting franchisees to open locations throughout Missouri, including in Kansas City, St. Louis, Springfield and Columbia. For more information, visit ownashipleydonuts.com.

About Shipley Do-Nuts

Founded in 1936, Houston-based Shipley Do-Nuts is one of the nation’s oldest and largest donut brands, with more nearly 380 company-owned and franchised restaurants across 14 states, serving up its famous donuts, coffee and kolaches to generations of guests. Shipley is ranked No. 121 overall and No. 1 in its category on Entrepreneur magazine’s Franchise 500® 2025 list and is No. 147 on the Technomic 2025 Top 500. For franchising information, visit ownashipleydonuts.com. Follow Shipley on Instagram and Facebook @ShipleyDonuts, and sign up for Sweet Rewards at ShipleyDonuts.com/rewards to unlock free donuts, discounted coffee, exclusive merchandise and more.

