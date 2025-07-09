Tommy’s Express Celebrates World Model Grand Opening

July 09, 2025 // Franchising.com // HOLLAND, MI—Tommy’s Express welcomes the community for a weekend-long celebration marking the grand opening of its World Model location in Holland, Michigan. Guests are welcome to enjoy giveaways, family fun, and support a local non-profit from Friday, July 11, through Sunday, July 13.

This event highlights the brand’s ongoing commitment to innovation and community support. A portion of all washes on Saturday will be donated to the Outdoor Discovery Center, a nonprofit focused on outdoor education and conservation.

Throughout the weekend, guests will be able to spin-to-win prizes. StrEATS Taco Truck and an inflatable car wash obstacle course will be on-site Saturday.

