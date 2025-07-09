Tommy’s Express Celebrates World Model Grand Opening
July 09, 2025 // Franchising.com // HOLLAND, MI—Tommy’s Express welcomes the community for a weekend-long celebration marking the grand opening of its World Model location in Holland, Michigan. Guests are welcome to enjoy giveaways, family fun, and support a local non-profit from Friday, July 11, through Sunday, July 13.
This event highlights the brand’s ongoing commitment to innovation and community support. A portion of all washes on Saturday will be donated to the Outdoor Discovery Center, a nonprofit focused on outdoor education and conservation.
Throughout the weekend, guests will be able to spin-to-win prizes. StrEATS Taco Truck and an inflatable car wash obstacle course will be on-site Saturday.
SOURCE Tommy’s Express
###
Franchise News
By Type
- Expansions & Growth
- Financial & Earnings Claims
- Mergers & Acquisitions
- Personnel Changes
- General Announcements
- Conferences & Events
- Product Announcements
- Media Coverage
- Strategic Alliances