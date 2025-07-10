Marco’s Pizza Named Nominee in Newsweek’s Reader’s Choice Awards for Best Pizza Chain

July 10, 2025 // Franchising.com // TOLEDO – Marco’s Pizza, one of the nation’s fastest-growing pizza brands, is proud to announce its nomination in Newsweek’s prestigious Reader’s Choice Awards contest for Best Pizza Chain. This honor comes on the heels of continued brand momentum, menu innovation, and a steadfast commitment to quality and guest experience.

Voting for the Reader’s Choice Awards opened Thursday, July 3 at 12:00 p.m. ET and runs through Thursday, July 31 at 11:59 a.m. ET. Marco’s Pizza fans and flavor lovers everywhere are encouraged to cast their vote at https://www.newsweek.com/readerschoice/best-pizza-chain-2025.

“This nomination is a tribute to the fans who crave our bold flavors and to the team members who deliver handcrafted excellence in every store, every day,” said Denise Lauer, Chief Marketing Officer, Marco's Franchising, LLC. “It motivates us to continue evolving, elevating, and innovating – all while staying true to the quality and service our guests expect.”

From Humble Beginnings to a National Favorite

Founded with a vision to serve authentic Italian quality, Marco’s Pizza has grown from a single store into a beloved nationwide favorite. With fresh dough made in-house daily, a crust baked to golden perfection, and the founder’s signature sauce, every Marco’s pizza is topped with a fresh, never-frozen blend of three real cheeses and premium ingredients – a testament to the brand’s craftsmanship and culinary heritage.

Inspired Innovation and Elevated Experience

This recognition follows standout menu innovation that delighted guests with new flavor experiences, led by Marco’s culinary team under the direction of Chef Kathleen Kennedy. From the Fiery Flavors Menu to fan favorites like the Margherita Magnifico, Triple Pepperoni Magnifico, and indulgent Chocolate CinnaSquares made with premium Ghirardelli® chocolate, Marco’s delivers bold new tastes inspired by consumer trends and feedback. Most recently, Marco’s introduced the limited-time Pepperoni Bread – a unique twist on America’s favorite topping, featuring crispy shredded pepperoni layered on Marco’s fresh-made dough, and topped with a trio of fresh cheeses, garlic sauce and Romesan seasoning. This new addition celebrates Marco’s signature pepperoni lineup: classic, Old World, and crispy shredded – delivering next-level flavor in every bite.

Recognized for Outstanding Service

Earlier this year, Marco’s was named to Newsweek’s 2025 list of America’s Best Customer Service. Notably, Marco’s is the only brand among America’s top five pizza chains to secure a spot on this year’s list, rising to No. 3. This climb from its 2024 ranking further underscores Marco’s dedication to providing an exceptional guest experience.

To learn more about Marco’s Pizza, find a location near you, or place an order, visit www.marcos.com or download the Marco’s mobile app on the App Store or Google Play.

For more information Marco's Pizza franchise opportunities, visit https://www.marcos.com/franchising/ or contact Beth Heminger at [email protected] or 419-279-5795.

About Marco’s Pizza

Headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, Marco’s Pizza is one of the fastest-growing pizza brands in the United States. Marco’s was founded in 1978 by Italian-born Pasquale (“Pat”) Giammarco and thrives to deliver a high-quality pizza experience, known for its dough made from scratch and its three fresh signature cheeses. The company has grown from its roots as a beloved Ohio brand to operate and franchise over 1,200 stores in 35 states with locations in Puerto Rico, the Bahamas, and Mexico. Most recently, Marco’s was recognized as America’s Favorite Restaurant in the Limited-Service Pizza category by Nation’s Restaurant News using Technomic Ignite Consumer 2024 dataꝉꝉ. Other recent accolades include ranking No. 48 on Entrepreneur Magazine’s 2024 “Franchise 500” ranking, earning a coveted spot as the only top 5 pizza chain to rank on Newsweek’s 2025 “America’s Best Customer Service” in pizza chains list, earning a spot on QSR’s Top 50, and being featured on Nation’s Restaurant News’ prestigious “Top 500” ranking.

​​ꝉꝉ​According to Technomic’s 2024 America’s Favorite Restaurants data, Marco’s Pizza secured the top spot in the Limited-Service Pizza category with a 53.4% composite top-box rating, indicating the share of recent guests who gave the brand the highest possible rating for each of the guest experience attributes. Data for America’s Favorite Chains comes from Technomic Ignite Consumer, which collects information about how brands impact consumers and how consumers interact with those brands, via online surveys. See here for more information: www.technomic.com/ignite-consumer.

SOURCE Marco’s Pizza

###

Media Contact:

Taylor Nortman

847.945.1300 ext. 237

[email protected]

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.