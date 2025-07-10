Mathnasium Celebrates Milestone Opening with its 100th International Center

July 10, 2025 // Franchising.com // LOS ANGELES, Calif. — Mathnasium Learning Centers opens its 100th international center. The landmark location is in the vibrant Hammersmith neighborhood of West London, United Kingdom. The timing couldn't be more critical, with the new center launching just ahead of the 2025-26 academic year as parents seek intensive support to close achievement gaps that continue to impact student performance.

“Reaching 100 international centers is about meeting a critical need for supplemental math education that truly works,” said Tyler Sgro, CEO of Mathnasium. “Our method empowers children to build confidence and understanding, which sets the foundation for their future success.”

The 100th international Mathnasium center in Hammersmith is owned by Dan Tregoning, a father of two and multi-unit franchisee since 2020. In addition to Hammersmith, he operates centers in Fulham and Notting Hill, with a fourth location currently in development. The Hammersmith territory encompasses approximately 20,000 students across 30 schools, making it an ideal area to help children build a strong foundation in math and develop a lasting love for learning.

“Opening the Hammersmith center is a proud milestone for me personally, ” said Tregoning. “With demand for math support only growing, families need reliable access to programs that deliver real results. My background in educational real estate and early learning has shown me how critical it is to reach children at the right time, and Mathnasium does exactly that. We’re helping kids build confidence, competence, and a lifelong appreciation for math.”

“Mathnasium’s presence in the UK reflects a demand for effective supplemental math education,” said Benjamin Simon, Regional Vice President of International at Mathnasium. “Our proven, hands-on approach continues to resonate with families and communities worldwide, reinforcing our commitment to empower children with the confidence and skills they need to thrive."

The new Mathnasium of Hammersmith center opened its doors to students in May 2025, launching its goal of giving children the power to achieve excellence — in math and in life. A grand opening event is scheduled for this fall, inviting the community to experience firsthand how Mathnasium builds kids' mathematical skills and confidence.

