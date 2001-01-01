Mathnasium Learning Centers Franchise Opportunity

For Under $150K,
One of the world's fastest growing franchises, Mathnasium has changed the lives of children in grades 2-12* since 2002. With over 1,000 learning centers, we boost student grades and scores, help with homework, and offer college board preparation in a safe, fun, rewards-driven environment.
Mathnasium offers a low-cost investment, simple startup, and a proven business model with a successful track record. For under $150K, you receive an exclusive, protected territory, extensive training, and ongoing national and regional support -- no math or education background required. You'll gain access to the renowned Mathnasium Method™ -- our proprietary assessments, curriculum, and methodology, and can deliver Mathnasium@home, our live, web-based instructional service, to reach more customers.
Great franchisee feedback made us the #2 education franchise in Franchise Business Review. We're top-rated every year:
- Franchise Gator: #1 in Top Hundred Franchises for 2020
- Forbes: #2 Franchise To Buy in America for 2019
- Entrepreneur: #7 Top Low-Cost Franchises for 2020
Mathnasium's global brand represents quality and excellent customer service. Our Net Promoter Scores (a respected customer satisfaction metric) are the best in the education industry and even across multiple industries.
With increased competition in college admissions and the global demand for STEM skills, the market for private tutoring is forecasted to reach $272.9 billion by 2024. With Mathnasium, you'll own your own business in this booming industry and have the opportunity to own multiple locations. With each center, you'll change children's lives and make a difference in the local community.
Our learning centers are open year-round, at least five days per week after school and on weekends. Children typically attend 2-3 sessions weekly. And because we operate on a monthly enrollment schedule (like a gymnasium), revenue is predictable.
Once you sign a franchisee agreement, a startup specialist helps you with every aspect of launching your business. You'll learn how to leverage our proven marketing system with easy-to-execute strategies. And we'll teach you our custom-built tool that combines a CRM, learning management system, employee systems, document management and reporting functions. Throughout the life of your franchise agreement, a dedicated franchise business consultant and online support systems will continue to foster long-term success.
Mathnasium's mission: Teach children math so they understand it, master, and love it. Math can change their lives, and they can change the world.
*Grades K-1 optional
Answers to common ownership FAQ:
FAQ: What training & support programs do you offer?
- Initial training includes a comprehensive combination of online courses, classroom instruction, and hands-on experience at an operating Mathnasium Learning Center
- Dedicated startup specialist to get you up to speed
- Dedicated franchise business consultant for performance coaching, questions, and more
- Training on Mathnasium@home, our live, web-based tutoring service
- Live franchisee support desk
- Live IT help desk
- Daily franchisee news and information blog
- Ongoing training
- Updates to curriculum, marketing assets and more
- Annual international convention
- Regional franchisee meetings
FAQ: What are the costs, fees, and financing options?
- Liquid capital required: minimum $50,000
- Total initial investment: $112,750 - $149,110
- Ongoing fees:
- Monthly:
- Royalties: $500 + 10% of gross sales
- Technology license: currently $110/month
- National marketing: $250 + 2% of gross sales
- Annually:
- Insurance: $2,000 - $5,000
- Convention: $225 per attendee
- Renewal: $7,000
- Financing options are available through vetted third parties.
FAQ: Do franchisees need prior industry experience to open this franchise?
No. Whether or not you have a background in education, Mathnasium development and training programs are designed to bring you quickly up to speed. Training doesn't end once your doors are open; we provide constant support, day after day, throughout the life of your business.
FAQ: Do you offer a veterans discount?
Yes, 25% off the initial franchise fee. Many of our franchisees are veterans and love the opportunity to use the skills they gained in the service in a meaningful way.
