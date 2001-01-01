Mathnasium Learning Centers Franchise Opportunity

For Under $150K,

You Can Own the World's #1 Math Tutoring Center Own the World's #1 Math-Only Tutoring Center,

With a Proven Record of Success, for Under $150K One of the world's fastest growing franchises, Mathnasium has changed the lives of children in grades 2-12* since 2002. With over 1,000 learning centers, we boost student grades and scores, help with homework, and offer college board preparation in a safe, fun, rewards-driven environment. Mathnasium offers a low-cost investment, simple startup, and a proven business model with a successful track record. For under $150K, you receive an exclusive, protected territory, extensive training, and ongoing national and regional support -- no math or education background required. You'll gain access to the renowned Mathnasium Method™ -- our proprietary assessments, curriculum, and methodology, and can deliver Mathnasium@home, our live, web-based instructional service, to reach more customers. Great franchisee feedback made us the #2 education franchise in Franchise Business Review. We're top-rated every year: Franchise Gator: #1 in Top Hundred Franchises for 2020

Forbes: #2 Franchise To Buy in America for 2019

Entrepreneur: #7 Top Low-Cost Franchises for 2020 Mathnasium's global brand represents quality and excellent customer service. Our Net Promoter Scores (a respected customer satisfaction metric) are the best in the education industry and even across multiple industries. With increased competition in college admissions and the global demand for STEM skills, the market for private tutoring is forecasted to reach $272.9 billion by 2024. With Mathnasium, you'll own your own business in this booming industry and have the opportunity to own multiple locations. With each center, you'll change children's lives and make a difference in the local community. Our learning centers are open year-round, at least five days per week after school and on weekends. Children typically attend 2-3 sessions weekly. And because we operate on a monthly enrollment schedule (like a gymnasium), revenue is predictable. Once you sign a franchisee agreement, a startup specialist helps you with every aspect of launching your business. You'll learn how to leverage our proven marketing system with easy-to-execute strategies. And we'll teach you our custom-built tool that combines a CRM, learning management system, employee systems, document management and reporting functions. Throughout the life of your franchise agreement, a dedicated franchise business consultant and online support systems will continue to foster long-term success. Mathnasium's mission: Teach children math so they understand it, master, and love it. Math can change their lives, and they can change the world. *Grades K-1 optional Summary of opportunity / Benefits of Ownership Own the World's #1 Math Tutoring Center for Under $150K One of the world's fastest-growing franchises with over 1,000 centers

The ability to transform children's lives and contribute to local communities Answers to common ownership FAQ: FAQ: What training & support programs do you offer? Initial training includes a comprehensive combination of online courses, classroom instruction, and hands-on experience at an operating Mathnasium Learning Center

Dedicated startup specialist to get you up to speed

Dedicated franchise business consultant for performance coaching, questions, and more

Training on Mathnasium@home, our live, web-based tutoring service

Live franchisee support desk

Live IT help desk

Daily franchisee news and information blog

Ongoing training

Updates to curriculum, marketing assets and more

Annual international convention

Regional franchisee meetings FAQ: What are the costs, fees, and financing options? Liquid capital required: minimum $50,000

Total initial investment: $112,750 - $149,110

Ongoing fees: Monthly: Royalties: $500 + 10% of gross sales Technology license: currently $110/month National marketing: $250 + 2% of gross sales Annually: Insurance: $2,000 - $5,000 Convention: $225 per attendee Renewal: $7,000

Yes, 25% off the initial franchise fee. Many of our franchisees are veterans and love the opportunity to use the skills they gained in the service in a meaningful way.

This web page does not constitute a franchise offering or an offer to sell a franchise. A franchise offering can be made by us only in a state if we are first registered, excluded, exempted or otherwise qualified to offer franchises in that state, and only if we provide you with an appropriate franchise disclosure document.