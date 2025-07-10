Smoothie King Announces New Strategic Investment Partnership with Main Post Partners

Partnership positions leading smoothie brand for accelerated growth, innovation, and market leadership

DALLAS, July 10, 2025 // PRNewswire // -- Smoothie King, the world's leading purpose-driven smoothie brand, today announced a strategic, minority growth investment from Main Post Partners, a leading consumer-focused private equity firm specializing in founder-run, high-growth challenger brands. The partnership marks a powerful new chapter for the brand, positioning Smoothie King for accelerated growth, innovation, and market leadership.

With decades of experience partnering with iconic, high-growth franchisor concepts like Jimmy John's and leading franchisee businesses like Flynn Group, Main Post's partners bring deep operational expertise, expansive industry relationships, and a proven ability to transform brands into category leaders. Main Post's investment signals a strong vote of confidence in Smoothie King's vision, team, and long-term potential.

"At Smoothie King, our vision is to make the world a better place by nourishing healthy habits, and that starts with having partners who share our vision and embrace our values," said Wan Kim, CEO and majority shareholder of Smoothie King. "We have been extremely impressed by Main Post's track record of growing franchise brands the right way – by building a strong culture, focusing on the guest, and always thinking long term."

"This investment is more than capital — it's a powerful alignment of vision and capability," said Jeff Mills, Managing Partner at Main Post. "We are very impressed by the strength of the Smoothie King brand and reputation, the quality and innovation of the product offerings and its commitment to the guest experience. We are excited to partner with Smoothie King's strong leadership team and franchisees to support the company in capitalizing on its Clean Blends menu, impressive customer service ranking, 1,200+-unit restaurant base and category leadership. Smoothie King is well positioned to enter its next phase of growth and fulfill its bold and inspiring vision to become one of America's favorite brands."

North Point acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Smoothie King on the deal.

About Smoothie King Franchises, Inc.

Smoothie King, the original U.S. smoothie franchise—founded in 1973—is a Dallas-based company with over 1,200 stores nationwide.

The brand is committed to its mission to inspire a healthy and active lifestyle through its Clean Blends initiative, which focuses on providing great-tasting smoothies with more whole fruits and vegetables while removing artificial flavors, colors and preservatives and added sugars in many of its blends. In April 2023, Smoothie King launched Smoothie Bowls, topped with whole fresh fruit and premium Purely Elizabeth™ granola, made with wholesome ingredients, non-GMO fruits and packed with flavor and nutrients. Smoothie King also offers retail products that include sports beverages, energy bars, vitamins, supplements and more. The brand's commitment to nutritious ingredients and purposeful menu innovation has cultivated a devoted customer base and positioned it as a leader in the rapidly growing health and wellness sector.

Repeatedly recognized as a top franchise opportunity, Smoothie King was recently ranked #19 in Entrepreneur's 2025 Franchise 500 and #90 in Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers & Shakers. The brand was also featured in the top 100 of Technomic's annual America's Favorite Chains data, which resulted in ranking #8 in Nation's Restaurant News' "America's Favorite Chains" list earlier this year. The brand most recently topped Market Force Information's 2025 Quick-Service Restaurant Industry Study's Customer Experience ranking.

About Main Post Partners

Main Post Partners is a consumer growth equity firm focused on investing in founder-owned, high-growth consumer companies. Main Post invests in both majority and minority positions primarily in first institutional capital situations where founders, entrepreneurs and management teams are looking for an experienced partner to help accelerate leading brands to further drive growth and innovation to their fullest potential. With a "Partnership, not Ownership" approach, Main Post Partners works closely with a network of successful executives to provide operational and strategic support to its partner companies. For more information, please visit: mainpostpartners.com.

SOURCE Smoothie King Franchises, Inc.

