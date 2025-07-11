Batteries Plus Awards Franchise Owners for Achieving Outstanding Customer Service

July 11, 2025 // Franchising.com // HARTLAND, Wis. – Batteries Plus is proud to recognize store owners for their commitment to providing excellent customer service. Three franchise owners were honored with the Customer Service Award during PlusCon, Batteries Plus’s collaborative franchise convention. Competition for Sales Achievement Awards such as these was incredibly tight this year, with more franchise owners qualifying to receive awards than ever before in company history.

Powering Service with Expertise

Winners for the Customer Service Award were honored for achieving top scores on metrics based on customer loyalty and their willingness to recommend Batteries Plus to others. Whether serving individual customers or supporting commercial partnerships, these stores exemplify the hands-on service and deep technical knowledge that sets Batteries Plus apart from competitors. The top three store owners recognized for exceptional customer service were:

Rob Richardson, Lafayette, CO

Mike Branz, Rancho Cucamonga, CA

Rob Weghorst, Suffolk, VA

“This award is about more than simply a score or metric; it’s about the trust and confidence our franchisees have built within their communities,” said Scott Williams, CEO of Batteries Plus. “Every time a customer walks into one of our stores, they can expect real human expertise and a helpful experience from people they trust. We’re proud to have built a brand reputation surrounding our unmatched customer service, and that’s entirely because of our franchisees.”

The Customer Service Awards align with the brand’s newly launched Experts in Charge campaign, which reinforces the value customers find at each Batteries Plus store: knowledgeable experts, personalized support, and solutions that go beyond a standard transaction.

A New Era of Excellence

This year’s Sales Achievement Awards marked a turning point for Batteries Plus as they’ve grown increasingly more competitive in recent years.

“Our franchisees continue to impress us by raising the bar year after year,” said Joe Malmuth, Chief Development Officer of Batteries Plus. “This year, we saw more top performers than ever before, a clear reflection of the competitive, high-achieving culture that runs deep within our system. These franchisees are challenging each other, pushing boundaries, and redefining what success looks like. That relentless drive to win has become a part of who we are as a brand.”

