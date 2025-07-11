Jef and Danae Shields Join Poolwerx as New Franchise Partners in Northwest Arkansas

Poolwerx welcomes Jef and Danae Shields as its new franchise partners in Northwest Arkansas. With 25 years of customer service and sales expertise, Jef Shields is committed to providing high-quality pool care while fostering strong community connections.

DALLAS, April 4, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Poolwerx is proud to welcome Jef and Danae Shields as new Franchise Partners, launching their Poolwerx business in Northwest Arkansas, representing territories #413 and 414. With a background in sales support and marketing, Jef Shields brings 25 years of customer service expertise, problem-solving skills, and a strong commitment to professionalism in the pool service industry.

Shields and his wife, Danae, discovered Poolwerx through a franchise consultant and were immediately drawn to the company's strong support system and collaborative culture. "After meeting the Poolwerx team, we knew this was the right fit for our family," said Shields. "The level of support we've received has been incredible, and I'm excited to bring high-quality pool care to our community."

Throughout his corporate career, Jef Shields honed his skills in responsiveness and customer service—qualities he believes will be crucial to building trust and loyalty in his new business. "I learned early on in my career to never leave a call or message unreturned even if it's just to let someone know you have received the message and will get them an answer as soon as possible," said Shields. "I want Poolwerx Northwest Arkansas to be the go-to name for pool maintenance, where people confidently recommend us to family and friends in Fayetteville, Rogers, Bentonville, and surrounding areas."

With large numbers of pools built in recent years and increasing demand for professional pool care Shields sees significant growth potential and is eager to provide exceptional service. He and his wife also plan to give back by supporting local businesses and charities, reinforcing their commitment to the community.

Shields also encourages other entrepreneurs exploring franchise ownership to consider Poolwerx, emphasizing the strength of its franchise community. "We have been extremely happy with our decision to join this team. Every single franchise owner is willing to help one another be successful. Even before we started onboarding, I was receiving calls from other franchise owners offering their assistance," he shared. "From the support staff to other owners, everyone affiliated with Poolwerx is genuinely interested in your success."

"Jef and his wife Danae embody the dedication and client-first mindset that define Poolwerx," said Andrew Kidd, CEO of Poolwerx USA. "We're thrilled to support them as they establish Poolwerx in Northwest Arkansas and look forward to their success in the region."

About Poolwerx

Poolwerx is a global leader in pool supplies, service, and maintenance with retail stores and mobile service vans operating across multiple countries. Committed to exceptional customer service and high-quality products, Poolwerx helps pool and spa owners enjoy the benefits of a clean, healthy, and safe pool experience. Learn more at www.poolwerx.com.

For more details on franchise opportunities, visit www.poolwerxfranchising.com.

