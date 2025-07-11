Refreshed Potbelly App and Website Streamline Digital Brand Experience with Faster, Easier and More Personalized Ordering

July 11, 2025 // Franchising.com // CHICAGO – Potbelly is debuting a reimagined digital experience in July 2025. Fan feedback and user insights have inspired the refreshed Potbelly app and website, resulting in quicker checkout, smoother navigation, and more personalized touches, making it easier (and more rewarding) than ever to enjoy the Potbelly menu. The updates will be automatically available to existing app users through standard app store updates, with no action required to begin enjoying the enhanced experience.

To celebrate the refresh, Potbelly Perks Members can enjoy an exclusive 10% off digital orders of $15 or more placed through the app or website starting Monday, July 14 through Sunday July 27.

“With our newly redesigned website and app, we put our fans at the center of every enhancement,” said Yosra Saleh, Vice President of Digital Marketing at Potbelly. “We set out to showcase what our fans value most—faster ordering, easier customization, personalization and effortless reward redemption. Whether customizing a go-to sandwich or trying something new, every step of the journey, from menu browsing to reward redemption, is now more intuitive., streamlined and mobile-friendly. Plus, there’s a friendly conversational flair everyone will love!”

Part of a broader Potbelly digital transformation journey, the upgrades are designed to create frictionless and personalized user experiences. By leveraging advanced analytics, smarter engagement tools, and real-time location intelligence, Potbelly is building stronger, more relevant connections with every fan.

The Potbelly app and website are more cohesive than ever before, bridging modern design aesthetics and user-centric upgrades that improve functionality across every step of the ordering journey. Convenience is optimized with one-tap/one-click ordering from the home screen or homepage, where fans can instantly redeem rewards, try new menu items, or reorder favorites. An updated menu layout displays more items at once and includes a “Quick Add” option to help speed up checkout. Plus, streamlined navigation and infinite scroll functionality fosters seamless browsing and encourages digital exploration.

Additionally, personalizing orders is now a breeze—with visual cues to guide every choice and all options now appearing on a single page. At checkout, a simplified bag view includes tap-friendly tools to update, repeat, or remove items. These enhancements improve usability, and also reflect the deeper intention of making every interaction more enjoyable.

This refresh is just the beginning. Potbelly is laying the groundwork for an increasingly personalized digital and loyalty experience—tailored menus, relevant offers, and real-time communications based on behavior and location will help drive deeper engagement across channels. It’s aiming to be transformation journey designed to meet guests wherever they are, while making their Potbelly moments more rewarding than ever.

For Potbelly Perks Members, updates mean rewards are now even easier to redeem. Coins can be converted instantly, with on-screen prompts guiding members to apply available rewards as well as suggesting to try something new. With improved visibility into Perks, members have more control and flexibility when redeeming rewards—right from the home screen, the bag, or the Perks tab.

If you aren’t already a Perks Member, now is the perfect time to sign up. Enjoy a free original sandwich after your first visit, unlock access to the exclusive underground menu in the app and receive members-only offers and rewards. In addition to new reward opportunities launching this month, fans can receive special perks throughout the year, including 2x Coin days and a free Cookie or Dream Bar on birthdays.





SOURCE Potbelly Corporation

