Port of Subs Announces 20-Unit Deal in Eastern Virginia

July 14, 2025 // Franchising.com // VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Port of Subs® proudly announces its latest development deal. With 20 units expected to open across the Hampton Roads/Tidewater Area of Virginia, this agreement is spearheaded by local entrepreneur Dan Hudson.

Hudson brings a unique blend of military leadership, operational strategy, and lifelong brand loyalty to the table. A former Marine, Navy Diver, and Submarine Warfare Officer, Hudson has built a distinguished post-service career in data science and executive leadership. Now based in Virginia Beach, Hudson is leveraging his experience to build a business that prioritizes community engagement and regional growth.

“Beyond my professional experience, my connection to Port of Subs is personal. I went to high school in Reno, Nevada, the area where Port of Subs was founded and initially grew. It was my go-to restaurant for lunch off campus with friends and getting my favorite sub from there is always on my to-do list whenever I visit family and friends,” said Hudson. “Now, I am excited about the opportunity to bring Port of Subs to a new market. I know firsthand the loyalty and enthusiasm that Port of Subs generates among its customers, and I want to bring that same experience to the Hampton Roads/Tidewater Area of Virginia.”

The rollout of Hudson’s restaurants will begin with a flagship location, projected to open in early 2026. Hudson will oversee day-to-day strategic operations and support across his territories, while his wife, Becca Hudson, will play a key role in community engagement and catering outreach.

"Dan's veteran status, background and deep connection with our brand made him an ideal addition to the Port of Subs franchise community," said Healey Mendicino, President of Port of Subs. "We're excited to support his growth in the Hampton Roads/Tidewater market and look forward to bringing the authentic Port of Subs experience to these new neighborhoods."

