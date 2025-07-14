Sola Salons Expands Presence in Florida with New Openings

July 14, 2025 // Franchising.com // Denver, CO - Sola Salons wave of new locations opening in key FL markets including Orlando, Bonita Springs, and Lakeland.

“Florida continues to be a high-performing market for Sola Salons,” said Daryl Hurst, President and Chief Operating Officer at Sola Salons.

The newest Florida locations are led by experienced, multi-unit franchisees including:

Orlando, FL & Lakeland, FL: Multi-unit operator of over 50 locations across the country, 14 of them in Florida alone, Haynes Chidsey, continues to grow his portfolio with new studios in Central Florida. The Orlando location opened in April, and the Lakeland location is slated to open in early August.

Bonita Springs, FL: Opening in July, this new location is led by husband-and-wife duo Linda and Harold Rauner, passionate entrepreneurs dedicated to bringing more opportunity to beauty professionals in Southwest Florida.

SOURCE Sola Salons

###

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.