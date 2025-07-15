Capriotti’s Elevates Its Legendary Lineup with Bigger Portions and Better Value

July 15, 2025 // Franchising.com // LAS VEGAS – Capriotti's Sandwich Shop (Capriotti’s) is going bigger and better than ever before. The brand’s new “Bigger, Better” initiative delivers more meat, more value and upgraded consistency across its entire menu. Cheesesteaks are now stacked with 25% more meat, portions are boosted on signature subs and new everyday value bundles deliver a more craveable customer experience from top to bottom. The brand’s latest evolution is a major move toward delivering the high-quality subs fans have loved for nearly 50 years with bigger portions and better value.

The Bigger, Better menu will be available nationwide beginning Tuesday, July 15, and represents a new standard in consistency, portioning and quality across the Capriotti’s menu.

“We’re not changing who we are — we’re doubling down on what makes us legendary: extraordinary sandwiches that are worth every bite,” said Ashley Morris, CEO of Capriotti’s. “Bigger, Better isn’t just a menu upgrade — it’s a full-scale commitment to more flavor, more consistency and more value. We’ve always believed in earning loyalty one bite at a time, and now we’re giving our fans even more reasons to come back and taste the difference.”

Limited-Time Launch Offers for Capriotti’s Rewards Members*:

To celebrate the Bigger, Better rollout, Capriotti’s is rewarding its most loyal fans and making it easy for new ones to join:

Make it a Combo for FREE: In partnership with PepsiCo, Capriotti’s is giving Rewards Members the chance to add chips and a drink to any sub purchase for FREE* from July 15–31. It’s the perfect time to bring a friend and be among the first to experience the new Bigger, Better menu.

FREE 8-inch Sub for New Members: Guests who join the Capriotti’s Rewards program can score their first 8-inch small sub for free* with their next purchase.

What’s Bigger and Better at Capriotti’s:

25% More Meat on Cheesesteaks: Capriotti’s award-winning Classic, Chicken, American Wagyu and Impossible cheesesteaks are now stacked higher than ever. The fan-favorite Capastrami, French Dip and Italian subs are also packed with even more meat.

Better Portions: Every sub now comes in Mini, Small, Medium and Large sizes with optimized bread and portion consistency.

High-Quality, Fan-Favorite Ingredients: Capriotti’s subs feature premium hand-sliced meats, slow roasted, hand-pulled turkey, prime-grade American Wagyu beef, flavor-packed steak and chicken, and a variety of plant-based options.

Everyday Value Bundles: Three new $9.99 Duos let guests pair a mini classic sub with a signature salad, hearty soup, or chips, drink and cookie bundle.

“For 49 years, guests have loved the quality, flavor and care that goes into every Capriotti's sub,” said Kim Lewis, chief marketing officer at Capriotti’s. “But recently, they’ve told us they want more: more meat, more consistency, and more everyday value. With Bigger Better, we’ve leveled up the Capriotti’s experience across the board — from stacking our legendary cheesesteaks with 25% more meat to adding new value bundles to enhancing every sandwich on our menu with a better, more consistent experience. Whether you’re a longtime fan or haven’t visited in a while, there’s never been a better time to experience the best version of Capriotti’s yet.”

The Bigger, Better initiative is paired with a bold visual refresh including a modernized logo, reimagined menu boards, upgraded desktop and mobile web ordering experience, and a sleek new app to elevate how guests order and engage with the brand. As Capriotti’s heads into its 50th anniversary in 2026, Bigger, Better marks a transformative next chapter as the brand doubles down on guest experience, menu innovation and strategic growth.

