Minuteman Press Franchise in Mount Kisco, NY Wins Business of the Year Award

July 15, 2025 // Franchising.com // MOUNT KISCO, N.Y. – Steve and Linda Young are the longtime owners of Minuteman Press in Mount Kisco, NY since June of 2004. On May 15, 2025, Steve and Linda were presented with the 2025 Business of the Year Award at the Mount Kisco Chamber of Commerce Honors Awards Dinner. Also in attendance were their dedicated staff as well as Minuteman Press International Regional VP Jim Galasso.

The following is a written statement from the Mount Kisco Chamber of Commerce when announcing Minuteman Press as their 2025 Business of the Year:

"What can we do to help..." is the mantra embedded in the business culture by Steve Young, owner, and adopted by the entire team at Minuteman Press in Mount Kisco. Celebrating 21 years at the Mount Kisco location, Steve is a strong supporter of the community and through his expertise offers invaluable guidance to local organizations when tackling necessary fundraiser printing projects and promotional challenges. Steve consistently gives consideration to non-profit organizations to help them reach their goals and handles fast approaching deadlines with grace.

Steve consistently proves to be a community champion through Minuteman Press in Mount Kisco’s participation in advertising support to the benefit of many local charitable organizations. As a result of the support from the skilled staff at Minuteman Press, Steve is able to carve out extra time to serve as the current President of the Mount Kisco Rotary Club. He is also an active member of the Mount Kisco Chamber of Commerce. Steve never hesitates to donate his personal time when the call is out for volunteers. Congratulations Minuteman Press!”

YouTube Video: Minuteman Press Franchise Review – Mount Kisco, NY Chamber Business of the Year Award – Steve Young Interview - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tfNEGJg_8sk.

Upon accepting the 2025 Business of the Year Award, Steve gave the following heartfelt speech:

“Good evening, everyone, I am truly honored to stand before you tonight to accept the Business of the Year Award. I want to thank the Chamber for this incredible recognition. And to have been selected during such an important milestone year as the Sesquicentennial here in Mt. Kisco.

I want to start by recognizing my wife and business partner, Linda, with whom I equally accept this award.

This award is not just a reflection of our company—it’s a reflection of the people in it. We’re proud to have a team of dedicated and hardworking individuals. This recognition belongs to them as much as it does to us. I’d like to ask our staff to stand when I call your name:

Paul Kocot, 4 years with us

Aaron Martin, 10 years

Jodie Wilson, 17 years

Robert Conroy, 20 years

Also, special thanks to Jim Galasso, part of our Minuteman Press family, who’s been with us since the beginning, all 21 years. Special, special thanks to my father, John Young, who is our secret weapon! Always the voice of encouragement and willing to drop anything he’s doing to help.

To our customers, thank you for your business. For trusting us with your printing. And for growing and bringing us along with you, so we grew too. Thank you to our community leaders and organizations that make Mt. Kisco a better place to work and live. There are many, but I am especially thinking of the Mt. Kisco Rotary Club, of which I serve as president. The Rotary Club is rooted in this community. The club gives back and builds relationships that benefit everyone.

I’m lucky to be joined this evening by my family, and longtime friends, and the many friends I see from this podium who help make this evening extra special. Thank you for being here. We are proud to have our business in Mt. Kisco and we’re excited for what’s ahead. Thank you again for this honor.”

Family Ties in Phoenix

Earlier this summer, Steve traveled to Phoenix and made a visit to a brand new Minuteman Press center that is owned and operated by Steve’s daughter and son-in-law Corinne and Dillon Skinner. They just opened the business in June of 2025, making this a true full circle moment for Steve as he welcomed Corinne and Dillon to the Minuteman Press family.

For more information on Minuteman Press in Mount Kisco, NY, visit https://minuteman.com/us/locations/ny/mt-kisco/.

Learn more about #1 rated Minuteman Press franchise opportunities and read Minuteman Press franchise reviews at https://minutemanpressfranchise.com.

SOURCE Minuteman Press International

###

Media Contact:

Chris Biscuiti

631-249-1370

[email protected]

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.