Nashville Scoops Up Newest Handel's Ice Cream

July 15, 2025 // Franchising.com // Nashville, TN — Handel’s Ice Cream opens its newest Tennessee location at 909 Exchange Lane with a grand opening celebration on Thursday, July 17. The family-friendly event kicks off at 3 p.m. with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and Handel's swag giveaways, including sunglasses, cozies, tattoos, stickers and more.

Franchisee Matt Higgins, a longtime fan of Handel's Ice Cream, leads the new Nashville Yards location. He also operates the Franklin, TN Handel's, which opened in October 2024.

"Bringing the world’s best ice cream to Nashville feels like a dream come true. This vibrant city, in the best state to live and visit, offers the perfect setting for a new community gathering spot where everyone comes together over a cone," said Higgins. " The good people of this area deserve great ice cream, and we’re proud to deliver it. "

The Nashville Yards location offers pick-up and delivery through DoorDash, Uber Eats, and Postmates. This new shop features classic and seasonal flavors, with 48 rotating options available each month.

Handel's cultivates a strong culture of community service. Locations nationwide, including Nashville Yards, host Spirit Nights, Ice Cream Socials, and fundraising events in support of local causes. The Nashville team plans to partner with area schools and youth sports leagues. Call (629) 702-2096 for more information.

"I wanted to open a business that my kids could enjoy and learn from while working. They love Handel's and feel incredibly excited to help serve our community," added Higgins.

