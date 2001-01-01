Handel's Homemade Ice Cream Franchise Opportunity

Scoop Up The Fastest Growing Franchise

If you're going to join a franchise, why not join the #1 fastest growing franchise in its category? The one that piles on triple scoops of fun, happiness and opportunity for you, and gives you a start-to-finish recipe for success that's proven to work? Handel's Ice Cream offers just that and more.

Why Handel's Leads The Frozen Treats Pack

Our delicious homemade recipes were named "best on the planet" in National Geographic's "10 Best of Everything. Our franchise operation was named one of the top 500 Franchises by Entrepreneur Magazine. Exceptional year-after-year same store sales growth plus superior average unit volume vs other ice cream shops puts us ahead of the frozen treats pack. Our old-fashioned way of doing things is creating a unique opportunity for you in an ice-cream loving country that's craving our homemade goodness.

All our recipes are made fresh daily just the way our founder Alice Handel did when she whipped up the first batch in 1945. People literally line up for Handel's in the market's when we arrive - just the way the neighborhood kids lined up for Alice. We started as a family business and are proud to keep that same mentality as we continue to grow generation after generation.

The people like you who join the Handel's family truly do become family. We take great pride in the relationships we build with you and all of our franchisees.

The Handel's Difference At A Glance

Legendary ice cream gives you a proven, memorable product at the heart of your business Voted #1 Ice Cream on the planet by National Geographic's '10 Best of Everything"

#1 fastest-growing Snacks & Treats brand in Franchise Times Top 400

Chosen as one of the Top 500 Franchises by Entrepreneur Magazine

Magazine Robust growth rates on Transaction Count and Check Average

Strong Growth in Same Store Sales year over year

Chosen as one of the Top 500 Restaurants in America by Nation's Restaurant News

Exceptional Average Unit Volume vs other ice cream shops

A differentiated brand that drives foot traffic

#17 on Franchise Times' 2023 Fast & Serious List of Smartest-Growing Franchise Brands

How Much Does It Cost?

Handel's Homemade Ice Cream has a franchise fee of $50,000, with a total initial investment range from $311,000 - $936,000.

Net Worth Requirement: $500,000

Liquid Cash Requirement: $250,000

Our Proven Step-By-Step Process Makes It Simple

We've been succeeding, one franchise at a time, since 1945. So we've perfected a proven, efficient step-by-step process to ensure your success. By capitalizing on the wealth of knowledge we have in the ice cream business, our beloved brand and the stability of our system, you gain a huge competitive edge over someone starting on their own.

From helping you select your store site and assisting with the building, we'll be right by your side to help from the very start.

And through our tight knit franchise owner network, we provide support services for operations, marketing and training -- every single detail of building your business. As a franchisee, you'll also have important input on product and business development. Our successful franchise relationships don't come without hard work. But with Handel's, it's a labor of love as you discover the joy of treating families, friends and neighbors with America's favorite frozen homemade scoops and dishes.

We also support all our franchisees involvement in their communities. So you'll not only make people happy dishing out amazing ice cream, you'll also make difference in your community.

Submit An Application Today

If this is starting to sound as good to you as a four scoop sampler of our homemade ice cream, take the next step. Go to https://handelsicecream.com/franchise-inquiry-form/ and fill out an inquiry form. Then we can lay out what the rest of the process looks for becoming a Handel's franchisee. We get a lot of inquiries for a limited number of openings, so if you're interested, don't delay.

It's not often an opportunity this sweet comes along.