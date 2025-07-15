Strategic Franchise Expansion Accelerates PIRTEK USA’s Growth in Q2 2025

Hydraulic and Industrial Hose Service Provider Opens Nine New Locations and Signs 10 New Units

July 15, 2025 // Franchising.com // ROCKLEDGE, Fla. – PIRTEK USA, one of the nation’s premier on-site and retail hydraulic and industrial hose service providers, continued its robust growth in the second quarter of 2025, marking another milestone in its franchise development journey. The company announced the opening of nine new locations and the signing of 10 new units, further expanding its footprint to meet the rising demand for premium hydraulic and industrial hose services across the United States.

This quarter, PIRTEK’s nine new locations saw the company expand its presence in Colorado, Georgia, Louisiana, Maryland, North Carolina, Texas, and South Carolina, as well as its first-ever location in Delaware. The franchise agreements for 10 units bring eight new owners to its growing franchisee network. This expansion includes three new units in Ohio, underscoring the brand’s commitment to strategic growth in high-potential regions.

“Our Q2 performance reflects the strength of our brand and the unwavering demand for fast, reliable hydraulic and industrial hose solutions,” said Kim Gubera, CEO of PIRTEK USA. “We are proud to welcome new franchisees and expand into new markets, including our first location in Delaware. Our commitment to exceptional service and franchisee support remains at the heart of our continued success.”

In addition to its franchise growth, the company continues to champion military veterans. One of the new franchisees signed this quarter is a Navy veteran, Allen Wix, who will own and operate PIRTEK North Charleston in Charleston, South Carolina. This reinforces PIRTEK’s dedication to supporting veterans in entrepreneurship.

“As a Navy veteran, I’ve always been drawn to structured systems and mission-focused work, and PIRTEK immediately stood out as a natural fit,” said Wix. “With my background in B2B marketing and leadership, I recognized the essential value this service brings to the industries that keep our country running. I’m proud to bring PIRTEK to Charleston and join a franchise system that truly supports its owners and the communities they serve.”

PIRTEK prides itself on quickly and efficiently filling customers’ hose service needs, having the widest variety of superior products and parts to keep essential projects running. Their quick turnaround time is also credited to the 1-Hour ETA on-site emergency hose service offered 24/7/365. This service enables customers to be up and running again quickly, minimizing equipment downtime due to a hose failure.

PIRTEK onboards potential franchisees who prioritize customer service, and welcomes driven individuals from all industries, regardless of technical experience. The initial investment ranges from $235,137 to $666,638. Franchisees can expect extensive in-person and online training, ongoing support, and exclusive territories.

To learn more about PIRTEK franchise opportunities, visit https://www.pirtekusafranchise.com/.

About PIRTEK USA:

PIRTEK USA provides the fastest hydraulic and industrial hose maintenance and replacement services through on-site mobile and service centers. The brand has more than 500 franchise locations in 24 countries around the world, with more than 175 located in the U.S. PIRTEK has a 1-hour ETA for on-site hose service, is available 24/7/365, and is a simple solution that minimizes equipment downtime and eliminates the need for customers to leave their job sites or facilities to locate new hydraulic and industrial hoses as well as hydraulic fittings. WE’LL KEEP YOU OPERATING® For more information, visit https://www.pirtekusa.com/ or follow us at @PIRTEKUSA on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

