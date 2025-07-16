Andy’s Frozen Custard® Broadens Fort Worth Presence with New Basswood Boulevard Location

July 16, 2025 // Franchising.com // Dallas, TX – Fort Worth, saddle up for something sweet. Andy’s Frozen Custard® is opening Fort Worth location on July 30, with a grand opening celebration set for August 8.

“Fort Worth is a city with deep roots, strong community values, and appreciation for tradition - qualities that align closely with Andy’s,” said Andy Kuntz, CEO and Owner of Andy’s Frozen Custard. “We’re honored to grow in a place that values quality and we look forward to serving this community with a new store.”

Whether customers are looking to cool down from the heat, grabbing a treat after football practice, or enjoying the last days before school, Andy’s menu offers a product for every occasion. Andy’s rich, thick and decadent treats feature smooth and creamy vanilla and chocolate frozen custard transformed into luscious Concretes, Jackhammers™, shakes, malts, sundaes and hands-free products like floats, Freezes, fresh brewed iced teas, and the brand-new Andy’s Soda Shoppe. And in Texas, where everything is bigger, Andy’s brings endless flavor with more than 54,000 flavor combinations, allowing #FANdys to customize a treat to their liking.

In addition to a full menu of delectable frozen custard treats, the new Andy’s will open with a lineup of limited-time summer flavors and brand-new treats. Juicy, sun-ripened peaches take center stage in the Peach Concrete and Sundae, where velvety frozen custard meets freshly picked peaches. For an extra burst of sunshine, the Peach Dream Concrete turns up the flavor with vanilla custard swirled with rich malt and luscious crème caramel. For a citrusy twist, try the Key Lime Pie Concrete featuring an entire slice of tangy key lime pie folded into creamy vanilla frozen custard. Andy’s will also debut a Cherry Limeade as part of its new Andy’s Soda Shoppe category - a refreshing lineup of dirty-style sodas and custom drink creations.

With 39 years of its own family and community traditions incorporated into the menu, Andy’s is helping create memories one scoop of frozen custard at a time. Andy’s focus on family and the local community stems from its long history as a family-owned business with a desire to bring a slice of hometown America to each and every location. Andy’s only uses the finest ingredients and ensures that the frozen custard is always Made Fresh Hourly™ with simple ingredients such as cream sourced from an independent dairy farm in the upper Midwest. Secret family recipes, including Grandma Elaine’s rich, buttery shortcake and fudgy brownies, are baked fresh in-store.

Customers can also grab a pint, quart or a ‘Pick 6™’ mix and match bundle on-the-go. Each Andy’s Anywhere™ item is hand-packed fresh, hard-frozen and placed in a convenient carrier. Fresher than anything in the grocery aisle and well-worth an extra stop to enjoy at end of summer BBQs, picnics, or a late night snack, it’s no wonder Andy’s Anywhere is a #FANdy’s favorite. And for those wanting to bring a little extra summer fun home, Key Lime Pie will be available as part of Andy’s Anywhere to enjoy anytime.

