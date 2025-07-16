Doner Shack celebrates explosive global growth in the first half of 2025, with U.S. expansion leading the way

July 16, 2025 // Franchising.com // The first two quarters of 2025 have been nothing short of remarkable for Doner Shack, the fast-growing QSR brand redefining Mediterranean street food. Known for its kebabs, chicken tenders and loaded fries, Doner Shack is now rapidly gaining ground in the U.S. market.

Since launching U.S. expansion efforts in early 2025, the brand has awarded more than 60 franchise agreements across six states, an incredible response that has signalled strong demand for a modern, scalable kebab concept.

While early international traction has helped build momentum, including a 150-unit franchise agreement in India and advanced discussions with partners in the GCC, Doner Shack’s focus is now firmly on accelerating growth across the U.S. and broader North America.

Jason Steele, Founder & CEO of Steele Advisory Group, which oversees Doner Shack’s growth across North and South America, Canada, Europe and the Caribbean, predicts the brand will reach 75 - 80 agreements in the U.S. by year-end and establish a presence in at least 10 states.

“We’re seeing massive interest from both experienced multi-unit operators and first-time franchisees,” says Steele. “People immediately understand the brand’s unique position in the market and the clear gap it fills. Once prospects taste the product and see the concept in action, the commercial opportunity speaks for itself. It’s like getting in at the ground floor of Five Guys, but even bigger.”

Founded by award-winning chef Sanj Sanghera and brand visionary Laura Bruce, Doner Shack has set a new standard for operational excellence and innovation. Every element of the menu, including the meats, breads and signature sauces, is based on Sanjeev’s original recipes. This is further enhanced by the brand’s state-of-the-art robotic kebab machines, which reduce food waste to under 1.5%. and a streamlined, scalable operating model designed for multi-unit growth. As a result, Doner Shack franchisees are well positioned for long-term success.

With operations firmly established, Laura Bruce and the team are now focused on driving brand presence and consistency across all markets. As part of its growth strategy, Doner Shack’s efforts are centred on digital engagement, local market activation, and scalable tools that support franchisees across regions, including a mobile app to enhance customer engagement and support expansion.

“Our focus now is on growing the U.S. market,” says Steele. “There are tremendous advantages to joining a brand at this early stage, especially one as compelling as Doner Shack. We’re now awarding franchises in every U.S. state and open to opportunities in other international markets as well.”

About Doner Shack

Doner Shack is an award-winning, next-generation QSR franchise redefining the emerging Mediterranean food scene. With a mission to become the world’s number one kebab brand, it combines crave worthy food, systemised operations with the strength of a global supply chain.

SOURCE Doner Shack

###

Media Contact:

Jason A. Steele

702-849-4927

[email protected]

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.