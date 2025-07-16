Free Car Washes at San Antonio Tommy’s Express

July 16, 2025 // Franchising.com // HOLLAND, MI — Tommy’s Express is excited to welcome the community to celebrate the opening of its newest location in San Antonio, Texas. To mark the occasion, guests are invited to enjoy a free car wash from Friday, July 18, through Sunday, July 27.

Tommy’s Express locations are thoughtfully designed from the ground up with sustainability and customer experience at the forefront. Constructed using recycled materials and featuring signature floor-to-ceiling windows and a transparent roof, each site offers a bright, modern environment that transforms a routine car wash into an inviting and enjoyable experience. The new state-of-the-art facility in San Antonio features premium amenities, including complimentary floor mat washers and high-powered vacuum stations to ensure every part of your vehicle leaves spotless.

Guests can also enroll in the TommyClub Unlimited Wash Membership through the Tommy’s Express app, offering convenience, value, and speed. With advanced license plate recognition technology, members enjoy seamless automatic entry and access to four customizable wash packages tailored to meet a range of needs and budgets.

