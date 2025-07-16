Hounds Town USA Opens Third Arizona Location in North Phoenix

July 16, 2025 // Franchising.com // PHOENIX, Ariz. – Pets and their owners throughout Phoenix are in for a treat with the upcoming opening of Hounds Town USA's latest location. Owned and operated by local entrepreneur John Pons alongside his son Hudson Pons, and daughter-in-law, Nicole Spencer, the new facility is opening its doors on July 23 and is well-equipped to become the destination for pet care in the North Phoenix area.

The new facility will serve pets and their owners across North Phoenix. After practicing law for two decades and later co-founding a commercial real estate investment and management firm, Pons is now channeling his entrepreneurial passion into a family-owned venture inspired by a shared love of dogs.

“The North Phoenix region is full of dog lovers just like us, and we’re thrilled to bring a trusted, inclusive pet environment to the area,” said John Pons, owner of the North Phoenix Hounds Town. “Hounds Town offers a unique doggy daycare environment where all dogs are welcome, and that really resonated with our family. We want local pet owners to feel confident that their dogs are safe and happy when they walk through our doors.”

Pons’ daughter-in-law, Nicole Spencer, will be managing the day-to-day operations alongside his son, Hudson Pons, and the entire family is eager to connect with nearby shelters and community organizations in the area. This marks the third Hounds Town USA location in Arizona, further strengthening the brand’s ability to meet the needs of pets throughout the region.

Hounds Town services include interactive dog daycare, pet boarding, and stress-free spa services. Overseen by a well-trained staff, dogs are able to play all day, providing both physical and mental stimulation, with a group of dogs that match their size and temperament for safe and fun socialization, guaranteeing a Hounds Town Hangover when pets go home. Further setting itself apart, Hounds Town has a no-breed discrimination policy, making it easier for all pet owners to find reliable care.

