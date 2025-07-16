Main Squeeze Juice Co. Brings Superfood Smoothies, Cold-Pressed Juices, and More to New Location in Midland, Texas

July 16, 2025 // Franchising.com // MIDLAND, Texas – Main Squeeze Juice Co. has made its way to Midland, Texas.

Located in the new Crosswinds Plaza, the new store opened this week. It serves non-HPP cold-pressed juices, superfood smoothies, and organic, nutrient-packed acai bowls; each made with the finest fresh fruits, vegetables, and plant-powered ingredients. Every item is handcrafted daily and never pasteurized.

For franchisees Claude and Christy Kodzo, bringing Main Squeeze Juice Co. to Midland is a dream come true.

“After seeing the impact of Main Squeeze Juice Co. during our time in Louisiana, we knew Midland was ready for a locally owned, health-focused gathering place that embodies our core values of love, integrity, service, and wellness,” said Claude.

Christy, a West Texas native, added, “This is our home, and we care deeply about this community. Our mission is to make healthy living more accessible and delicious and serve our neighbors something that’s not just good—but good for you.”

Main Squeeze Juice Co. offers a daily source of plant-based nutrition packed items with natural energy. From its 12 whole fruit and vegetable smoothies to its 13 cold-pressed juices, the concept’s proprietary recipes offer a variety of options to suit different lifestyles, goals, and flavor palates.

The superfood smoothies are free from ice, fillers, and syrups, ensuring a pure, but delicious taste. Some of the brand’s top sellers include Plant Power, Green Protein, Chocolate Love, and a PB&J smoothie. The juices are hand-squeezed in-house and packed with 2-4 pounds of produce in each bottle, with Detox and Vision being two of the brand’s more popular options among customers.

In addition to smoothies and juices, Main Squeeze Juice Co. also offers a selection of wellness shots, Acai bowls made with organic and wild-harvested acai berries from the Amazon rainforest in Brazil, vegan breakfast sandwiches, wraps, toasts, hot and frozen lattes, and various other cognitive-boosting coffee products.

“We’re thrilled to open our latest store in Midland and continue our journey to Make Healthy Easier for communities,” said Main Squeeze Juice Co. CEO Jennifer Dodd. “And thank you to Claude and Christy for empowering the Midland community to fuel their day with real, plant-powered nutrition—one sip at a time.

