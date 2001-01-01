Main Squeeze Juice Co. Franchise Opportunity
Financial Information:
|Cash Investment:
|$180,000
|Franchise Fee:
|$42,500
|Total Investment:
|$382,500 - $574,000
Available Markets:
United States: AL, AK, AZ, AR, CO, CT, DE, DC, FL, GA, ID, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MA, MS, MO, MT, NE, NV, NH, NJ, NM, NC, OH, OK, OR, PA, SC, TN, TX, UT, VT, WV, WY
Main Squeeze Juice Co. was locally born in Lake Charles, Louisiana. When we realized the need for our concept across the country we decided to begin our journey into franchising. We are currently located across the south east region of the US and we are just beginning to target the remainder of the US.
Why Main Squeeze
You have just taken the first step in changing the lives of thousands of people that are looking for a healthier and more convenient way of fulfilling their nutritional goals.
This web page does not constitute a franchise offering or an offer to sell a franchise. A franchise offering can be made by us only in a state if we are first registered, excluded, exempted or otherwise qualified to offer franchises in that state, and only if we provide you with an appropriate franchise disclosure document.
