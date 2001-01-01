Main Squeeze Juice Co. Franchise Opportunity

Main Squeeze Juice Co. was locally born in Lake Charles, Louisiana. When we realized the need for our concept across the country we decided to begin our journey into franchising. We are currently located across the south east region of the US and we are just beginning to target the remainder of the US. Why Main Squeeze You have just taken the first step in changing the lives of thousands of people that are looking for a healthier and more convenient way of fulfilling their nutritional goals. Our Mission - Has always been Making Healthy Easier® and our nutritionist-designed, superfood-inspired menu will do exactly that. Our proprietary recipes focus on combining nutritious and delicious ingredients, and will keep your customers coming back for more!

- Has always been Making Healthy Easier® and our nutritionist-designed, superfood-inspired menu will do exactly that. Our proprietary recipes focus on combining nutritious and delicious ingredients, and will keep your customers coming back for more! The Brand - The Main Squeeze brand is synonymous with nutrition. Our customers & partners are proud to be a part of this wellness revolution, sharing it with their local communities. Our brand not only excites people about the amazing products, but it makes our customers feel good about stepping forward into a new healthy lifestyle that will truly change their lives.

- The Main Squeeze brand is synonymous with nutrition. Our customers & partners are proud to be a part of this wellness revolution, sharing it with their local communities. Our brand not only excites people about the amazing products, but it makes our customers feel good about stepping forward into a new healthy lifestyle that will truly change their lives. Management Tools - We've developed management software that gives you control over your business no matter where you are located or on your level of computer experience. Our proprietary software system will automate most aspects of your business from the point of sale system to employee on-boarding, training, inventory management, reporting, customer feedback, and more.

- We've developed management software that gives you control over your business no matter where you are located or on your level of computer experience. Our proprietary software system will automate most aspects of your business from the point of sale system to employee on-boarding, training, inventory management, reporting, customer feedback, and more. People - We have assembled a team of world-class leaders with nutrition and franchising expertise who are the foundation for both our success and yours. Our Leadership Team is committed to ensuring that you are equipped with everything you need to take over the health and wellness world!

- We have assembled a team of world-class leaders with nutrition and franchising expertise who are the foundation for both our success and yours. Our Leadership Team is committed to ensuring that you are equipped with everything you need to take over the health and wellness world! Corporate Team - We've built a truly best - in - class corporate team at Main Squeeze Juice Company HQ! You'll be guided & supported throughout the entire Main Squeeze process every step of the way, from site selection negotiations to opening your doors. It doesn't end there, our ongoing support makes sure that if anything comes up we know in real time which means a faster solution and resolution to the issue at hand. After all, once you join our team, you become part of the Main Squeeze family!

- We've built a truly best - in - class corporate team at Main Squeeze Juice Company HQ! You'll be guided & supported throughout the entire Main Squeeze process every step of the way, from site selection negotiations to opening your doors. It doesn't end there, our ongoing support makes sure that if anything comes up we know in real time which means a faster solution and resolution to the issue at hand. After all, once you join our team, you become part of the Main Squeeze family! Main Squeeze Management Software - We pride ourselves in being the only juice and smoothie franchise that offers its franchisees a custom-built, proprietary management and POS software system. With our custom-made Main Squeeze Management Software you'll have access to a system built for your business that will give you full control over your employee on-boarding, inventory, customer feedback, market data, and direct message marketing from anywhere! And it's all wrapped up into a single application - it's about time that someone built a software system that truly gives a juice and smoothie bar owner full control over their business, and we've done exactly that!

- We pride ourselves in being the only juice and smoothie franchise that offers its franchisees a custom-built, proprietary management and POS software system. With our custom-made Main Squeeze Management Software you'll have access to a system built for your business that will give you full control over your employee on-boarding, inventory, customer feedback, market data, and direct message marketing from anywhere! And it's all wrapped up into a single application - it's about time that someone built a software system that truly gives a juice and smoothie bar owner full control over their business, and we've done exactly that! Unbeatable Customer Service - First impressions are everything - especially in our industry! With our customer service know-how combined with both corporate and in-store training, you and your Squeeze Squad will understand the art of a perfect customer service experience, and more importantly, you will learn how to train and maintain the same standards found at every Main Squeeze location nationwide. At the end of the day, it all comes down to providing your guests with the best customer service experience possible.

- First impressions are everything - especially in our industry! With our customer service know-how combined with both corporate and in-store training, you and your Squeeze Squad will understand the art of a perfect customer service experience, and more importantly, you will learn how to train and maintain the same standards found at every Main Squeeze location nationwide. At the end of the day, it all comes down to providing your guests with the best customer service experience possible. Main Squeeze Training Program - We pride ourselves in having an incredible training program, which includes both a manager/owner training at our headquarters as well as in-store staff training prior to store openings. Our online learning management system combined with in-store and classroom training ensures that you and your team will be ready to handle anything that comes your way - from quality assurance to speed to service, you'll be ready to transform lives in your community from day 1.

- We pride ourselves in having an incredible training program, which includes both a manager/owner training at our headquarters as well as in-store staff training prior to store openings. Our online learning management system combined with in-store and classroom training ensures that you and your team will be ready to handle anything that comes your way - from quality assurance to speed to service, you'll be ready to transform lives in your community from day 1. We Only Source The Best - Our in-house, registered dietitian-nutritionist is constantly working on sourcing the best and healthiest ingredients, keeping us on the cutting edge of the nutrition industry. Our team at HQ has established a nationwide network of vendors that will provide assistance in setting up all of your vendor accounts, and we've negotiated exclusive Main Squeeze franchisee pricing with many of them as well as bulk buying programs on our sustainable supplies.

- Our in-house, registered dietitian-nutritionist is constantly working on sourcing the best and healthiest ingredients, keeping us on the cutting edge of the nutrition industry. Our team at HQ has established a nationwide network of vendors that will provide assistance in setting up all of your vendor accounts, and we've negotiated exclusive Main Squeeze franchisee pricing with many of them as well as bulk buying programs on our sustainable supplies. Franchise Marketing/SEO - We're committed to driving customers to your stores by attracting them where they are. Education through marketing messages on your favorite social media platforms and an array of other web/direct mail outlets is essential in maximizing the traffic sent to your Main Squeeze location. We've developed marketing campaigns and strategies to help you do exactly that, as well as a full marketing team to guide you through the marketing process and manage your online and in-store brand presence. This web page does not constitute a franchise offering or an offer to sell a franchise. A franchise offering can be made by us only in a state if we are first registered, excluded, exempted or otherwise qualified to offer franchises in that state, and only if we provide you with an appropriate franchise disclosure document.