Newsweek Names Urban Air One of 2025’s Greatest Workplaces for Gen Z

No.1 Family Entertainment Center Franchise Recognized for Empowering and Developing Next-Generation Leaders

July 17, 2025 // Franchising.com // DALLAS, TX - Urban Air Adventure Park, the global leader in indoor adventure parks and part of the world’s leading youth enrichment platform Unleashed Brands, has been ranked as one of America’s Greatest Workplaces for Gen Z in 2025 by Newsweek. The prestigious ranking recognizes companies excelling in creating positive, supportive, and growth-oriented environments for early-career employees.

With more than 15,000 team members nationwide, Urban Air’s workforce includes nearly 9,900 Gen Z employees, making up over 60% of its total staff. The brand has embraced this generation by fostering meaningful career pathways and creating a culture where Gen Z team members can thrive.

Highlights within the Urban Air system include:

Pathways to leadership: Nationwide, 70% of in-park management and team lead roles currently are held by Gen Z employees.

Expanded access to roles: In the past year alone, more than 6,500 new jobs have been created, many filled by Gen Z team members entering or advancing in their careers.

Robust leadership training program: Urban Air prides itself on staff getting trained to develop essential skills in customer service, safety, accountability, and management. This fuels a strong internal pipeline of Gen Z leaders from within.

Educational enrichment benefits: To further support team members in and out of the workplace, Urban Air offers all employees tutoring and discounts on ACT/SAT prep through sister brand Sylvan Learning Centers.

“At Urban Air, we’re focused on more than just filling positions—we’re committed to developing the next generation of leaders,” said Tim Sharp, Brand President of Urban Air. “By creating opportunities for Gen Z to grow, take initiative, and lead, we’re not only strengthening our parks today but also equipping young people with skills that will serve them for a lifetime.”

Urban Air offers more than 20 attractions, including intense ropes courses, Urban Air's Sky Rider, Adventure Slides, Battle Beams, laser tag, dodgeball courts, electric go-karting, obstacle courses and more. Each park also features a state-of-the-art, fast-casual café, ensuring a seamless experience for families and multiple revenue streams for franchisees.

Urban Air currently has more than 350 parks open or under development. To learn more about Urban Air and its franchising opportunities, visit https://urbanairfranchise.com/.

About Urban Air Adventure Park

Urban Air Adventure Park is the nation’s #1 destination for family fun, featuring a variety of attractions perfect for all ages. The award-winning national franchise brand is the largest adventure park operator in the world with more than 350 parks open or under development. Founded in 2011 with a higher purpose to help kids have fun while achieving activity goals that safely enhance their social and physical skills, Urban Air continues to lead the family entertainment industry through innovation and nationwide expansion. For more information, visit www.UrbanAir.com.

About Unleashed Brands

Unleashed Brands serves families in hundreds of communities nationwide through its portfolio of leading youth enrichment brands: Urban Air Adventure Park, The Little Gym, Sylvan Learning, Snapology, XP League, Class 101, Premier Martial Arts and Water Wings Swim School. Founded to curate and grow the most innovative and impactful kids’ brands, Unleashed Brands supports thousands of small business owners and provides fun and enrichment to millions of families. Its mission is to help every child reach their full potential through fun, engaging, and inspiring experiences. For more information, visit UnleashedBrands.com.

