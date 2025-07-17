Tommy Gun’s Original Barbershop: Flagship Location in Sandy, Utah

July 17, 2025 // Franchising.com // SANDY, Utah – Tommy Gun’s Original Barbershop is making its debut in Sandy, Utah. The shop will open for business on June 27, with a soft opening period leading up to its Grand Opening celebration on Aug. 16. The grand opening will feature special appearances from brand ambassador and 2024 U.S. Olympian, Jimmer Fredette.

This exciting launch is driven by local entrepreneurs and brothers, Jake and Nate Hughes. Though they’re new to the Utah barber scene, their vision for the modern barbershop is clear: sharp, personalized, and refreshingly forward-thinking.

“Utah’s rapid population growth and thriving cosmetology industry—over 56,000 licensed professionals—create a real opportunity for us to elevate the local barbering experience,” said Nate Hughes. “We’re excited to bring Tommy Gun’s to Sandy, offering a space where quality, consistency, and community come together. Our goal is to provide a barbershop experience that not only meets but exceeds expectations, fostering connections and raising the standard for what a visit should feel like.”

We’re bringing the celebration to Sandy, Utah—with style. The Grand Opening of Tommy Gun’s Barbershop isn’t just a ribbon-cutting. It’s a full-on community celebration. Think basketball showdowns, cornhole challenges, spin-to-win prizes, and epic giveaways happening all day long.

And here’s the kicker: in honor of hometown legend Jimmer Fredette dropping by, we’re offering haircuts for just $32 to honor the #32 he wore with his time at BYU. With 100% of proceeds going to the Fredette Family Foundation—fueling youth development through education and leadership. That’s what we call looking good and doing good.

“This launch is a milestone we’re especially proud of,” says Keenan Fisher, Managing Partner (Franchisor) of Tommy Gun’s U.S.A. “Jake and Nate aren’t just franchise partners—we’ve had a longstanding relationship with their family. They understand what Tommy Gun’s stands for. Their deep roots in the community and drive as entrepreneurs make them the perfect duo to introduce our brand to Utah. We’re thrilled to join the Sandy community and know this shop sets the tone for many more to come.”

The Sandy location will offer a full menu of services, including haircuts, shaves, facials, and beard trims, all delivered with the high standards that have made Tommy Gun’s a beloved name in the barber industry.

Join us on Aug. 16 to celebrate the opening of Tommy Gun’s in Sandy, UT — have a chance to meet Jimmer Fredette, play some games for prizes, and leave with a fresh look that’s sure to turn heads.

SOURCE Tommy Gun’s Original Barbershop

###

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.