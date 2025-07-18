The Big Biscuit Fuels Kansas Expansion with Four New Restaurants

July 18, 2025 // Franchising.com // WICHITA, Kan. – The Big Biscuit is expanding its Kansas footprint. The brand will be developing four corporate-operated restaurants in the Wichita area. President and Co-CEO Chad Offerdahl and VP of Operations, Scott Jayne, will spearhead the openings.

The first restaurant is expected to open this October in the Sedgwick County region, situated at 2330 N. Maize. The second restaurant has a projected opening of early 2026.

Chad was first introduced to the Big Biscuit brand after visiting the original location in Independence, Missouri, with his father, David Offerdahl, who is Co-CEO for the Big Biscuit. In 2010, they purchased The Big Biscuit, bringing with them extensive experience in franchising and restaurant operations. Since then, it has been their mission to grow the brand both organically and through franchising, bringing high-quality customer service and generous portions of the classic All-American breakfast and lunch to more guests and communities.

“We have been looking forward to opening The Big Biscuit in Wichita for years,” said Chad Offerdahl, CEO of The Big Biscuit. “There are a lot of people in the community who are familiar with our restaurants and love our food. Wichita is a thriving community, and we are genuinely excited to build relationships and ties here for years to come.”

The Big Biscuit is celebrating its 25th anniversary in 2025 and recently launched its largest menu refresh in over five years. New additions include Birthday Cake Pancakes, creative twists on chicken & waffles, chicken biscuits, cherry beverages, and new flavor profiles for country grits.

