Dairy Queen® Announces Miracle Treat Day®, a Sweet Way to Support Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals

On July 31, DQ Fans Can Help Raise Funds For Local Children’s Hospitals by Simply Purchasing a Blizzard® Treat

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- American Dairy Queen Corporation (ADQ), a leader in iconic treats and food, announced today Miracle Treat Day®, a sweet day for a great cause. The one-day initiative, happening on July 31, is a delicious way to make a difference and help support local children’s hospitals.

Taking part in Miracle Treat Day is as easy as enjoying your favorite Blizzard® Treat! For every BlizzardTreat purchased at participating U.S. DQ locations on July 31, Miracle Treat Day, $1 or more will be donated to local children’s hospitals through Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. No matter which flavor you like best, every Blizzard Treat can help offer funds and hope for children nationwide. It’s the most feel-good reason to enjoy a Blizzard Treat this summer!

“Participating in Miracle Treat Day at DQ is a tasty and meaningful way for anyone to turn their Blizzard Treat purchase into something that makes a real difference for children in their local community,” said Maria Hokanson, Executive Vice President of Marketing at American Dairy Queen Corporation (ADQ). “We are proud of our longtime partnership with Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals and can’t wait to turn Blizzard Treats into smiles and make this the most impactful Miracle Treat Day yet!"

Don’t miss out on this fan-favorite event! Download the DQ® App to learn more and get reminders about Miracle Treat Day, and to find a participating U.S. restaurant in your area, visit DQ.com.

The DQ system has raised more than $185 million for children’s hospitals through Children's Miracle Network Hospitals during the more than 41-year partnership. For more information, visit the Miracle Treat Day website at www.miracletreatday.com.

#MiracleTreatDay On Social

To help knock Miracle Treat Day out of the park this year, DQ is encouraging fans to share their own posts on social media beginning July 21 through July 31 (Miracle Treat Day) using the hashtag #MiracleTreatDay.

About International Dairy Queen, Inc.

International Dairy Queen, Inc., headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, is the parent company of American Dairy Queen Corporation and Dairy Queen Canada, Inc. Through its subsidiaries, IDQ develops, licenses and services a system of more than 7,700 DQ restaurants in more than 20 countries. IDQ is a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway, Inc. (Berkshire), which is led by Warren Buffett, the legendary investor and CEO of Berkshire. For more information, visit DairyQueen.com.

About Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals

Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals was founded more than 40 years ago with the vision to Change Kids’ Health, Change the Future. We’ve raised over $9 billion for 170 children’s hospitals by empowering and engaging with local communities and businesses – and we’re not done yet. All donations benefit local member hospitals to fund what’s needed most, like critical life-saving treatments and healthcare services, innovative research, vital pediatric medical equipment, child life services that put kids’ and families’ minds at ease during difficult hospital stays, and financial assistance for families who could not otherwise afford these health services.

Together, we can change kids’ health. Together, we can change the future. To learn about Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals and your local member children’s hospital, visit cmnhospitals.org.

