Subway Names Jonathan Fitzpatrick as Chief Executive Officer

MIAMI, July 21, 2025 // PRNewswire // -- Subway® today announced that Jonathan Fitzpatrick will join the company as Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective July 28, 2025, following a comprehensive search.

With more than two decades of franchising and quick service restaurant experience, Fitzpatrick has a proven track record of elevating sales and operational performance across global networks. Most recently, he served as President and CEO of Driven Brands where he led a best-in-class team to 17 consecutive quarters of same-store sales growth.

Previously, Fitzpatrick served in a range of senior leadership positions at Burger King, including Executive Vice President, Chief Brand and Operations Officer. In the role, Fitzpatrick led the single largest menu overhaul in the brand's history, simplified restaurant operations and reimagined the guest experience while modernizing the restaurant's global image.

"I'm honored to lead this iconic brand that has been serving guests around the world for 60 years," Fitzpatrick said. "Subway has a solid foundation built on decades of providing freshly made, better-for-you options with value and convenience. I'm excited by the opportunity to shape the future of the company."

Fitzpatrick will work closely with Interim CEO Carrie Walsh to ensure a seamless transition.

SOURCE Subway Restaurants

###

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.