Subway Franchise Opportunity

Join Us in Building a Better Subway:

Subway, one of the world's largest quick-service restaurant brands, has reconstructed a growth strategy around sophisticated multi-unit franchise owners to optimize our franchise footprint and guest experience. Our franchisees are growing their portfolio while remaining committed to delivering the best guest experiences.

Capitalize on this Investment Opportunity

The transformation is led by a team of expert franchise veterans with a deep understanding of the QSR space.

New modern, fresh restaurant designs made to impress guests with attractive and flexible formats.

The new Subway Series menu contains craveable, fresh ingredients while optimizing throughput and driving traffic to our restaurants.

Enhance Your Multi-Unit Portfolio

We're seeking well-resourced, multi-unit operators to grow with.

Acquisitions and New Restaurant Development opportunities are readily available.

and opportunities are readily available. Non-Traditional opportunities come from our flexible footprint and ability to operate almost anywhere...i.e., convenience and gas stations, truck stops, airports, grab & go's, casinos, universities and more.

opportunities come from our flexible footprint and ability to operate almost anywhere...i.e., convenience and gas stations, truck stops, airports, grab & go's, casinos, universities and more. Take advantage of our Remodel Opportunities with an existing and growing customer base.

Get in touch with our Development Team today and learn how you can reach new revenue potential by franchising with Subway: subwayfranchise.com.