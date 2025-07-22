Kinderdance International Welcomes Franchisee Brittany Harvey to the New Orleans, Louisiana Area

July 22, 2025 // Franchising.com // Roanoke, VA – Kinderdance® International is proud to announce the addition of Brittany Harvey as the newest franchise owner bringing Kinderdance programs to communities throughout New Orleans, Louisiana.

A native of New Orleans, Brittany Harvey brings a unique blend of education, science, and healthcare experience to her Kinderdance franchise. She earned her undergraduate degree in Biological Sciences with a concentration in Secondary Education from Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge. She later continued her studies at LSU New Orleans, pursuing a career in medicine and specializing in Family Medicine. Her work has focused on addressing health disparities and promoting preventative care passions that align perfectly with Kinderdance’s mission of building healthy habits through movement in early childhood.

“I’ve always believed in the power of early education and preventative health,” says Harvey. “Joining Kinderdance allows me to combine my love for science, education, and community outreach. I’m especially excited to help our youngest learners build healthy foundations through dance, fitness, and fun.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Brittany Harvey to our Kinderdance family,” said Richard Maltese, CEO of Kinderdance International. “Her background in science, education, and medicine brings a powerful perspective to our mission of promoting health and wellness through movement. Brittany’s dedication to empowering her community’s youngest members makes her an ideal representative of our brand.”

Kinderdance International’s programs are specifically designed for young children, offering developmentally appropriate dance, gymnastics, yoga, and fitness instruction combined with academic readiness skills.

