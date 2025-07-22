Pool Scouts Makes a Splash: Expanding Pool Cleaning Services to South Jersey

July 22, 2025 // Franchising.com // CAMDEN AND GLOUCESTER COUNTIES, N.J. — Pool Scouts is expanding into South Jersey. This growth brings Pool Scouts' services to residents of Camden and Gloucester Counties, ensuring clean, safe and sparkling pools.

With the increasing demand for professional pool maintenance and cleaning services, Pool Scouts’ entry into this new market signifies the brand’s commitment to delivering high-quality service and customer satisfaction. The new franchise will offer a range of services for swimming pools, including routine cleaning, minor repairs, and comprehensive maintenance packages tailored to meet the unique needs of each customer.

“We are incredibly excited to join the Pool Scouts family and bring their services to South Jersey,” said Rene Burrows, owner of the new Pool Scouts location. “I’m focused on building a company that shows up with professionalism, treats every customer with respect and handles every job — big or small — with the same level of care and attention. We want our community to know that we’re here to serve and that we take pride in doing things the right way.”

As a pool owner and working mom of 13-year-old twin boys, Burrows saw the need for reliable, professional pool care in her community. Her background is in the aviation industry, where she currently oversees operations at six airports across the Philadelphia region. She’s also served 25+ years in the New Jersey Army National Guard, where she plays a critical role coordinating statewide emergency responses.

Now, Burrows is launching Pool Scouts of South Jersey with plans to open a second territory next year. The location in South Jersey will help move the dial on Burrows’ ultimate goal of passing the torch to her sons. At just 15, they’ll have the chance to get involved in the family business, instilling values of flexibility, responsibility, and service.

“Expanding into South Jersey is a significant milestone for Pool Scouts,” said Dave Mele, president of Pool Scouts. “We’re confident that Rene and her team will deliver the high-quality service that Pool Scouts is known for, helping more families keep their pools in pristine condition.”

Pool Scouts prides itself on its training program for technicians, ensuring they are equipped with the latest knowledge and tools to provide exceptional service.

