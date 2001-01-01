Pool Scouts Franchise Opportunity
Opening a Pool Scouts territory was seamless during COVID since much of the business can be done with limited in-person contact. It also helps that, as far as marketing, we’re advertising to homes that have pools, which makes it easier for us to target our services.
Financial Information:
|Net Worth:
|$150,000
|Franchise Fee:
|$25,000 - $50,000
|Total Investment:
|$113,000
Available Markets:
United States: AL, AK, AZ, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, DC, FL, GA, HI, ID, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, MN, MS, MO, MT, NE, NV, NH, NJ, NM, NY, NC, ND, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY
