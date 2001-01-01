The Opportunity is Clear. The Industry is Thriving.

Become a Pool Scouts Franchisee Today! Why Pool Scouts The prospect of being your own boss and owning your own business is inspiring - and intimidating. Where do you start, and how? How can you be sure you're doing the right thing? The beauty of franchising is that it offers the freedom of business ownership, without all the fear and expenses of starting from scratch, and there's never been a better time to pursue franchising than now. The Pool Scouts franchise opportunity is a game-changer in the pool services world - a refreshing take on pool cleaning and maintenance that the industry needs. From our professionally trained technicians (Scouts) to best-in-class technology, Pool Scouts is the solution customers have been looking for. They need us, and you. The Pool Scouts Difference The time is right for franchising in the pool services industry, where the market need for customers looking to spend more time enjoying their pools - and less time maintaining them on their own - is clear. Pool Scouts offers a proven business model servicing residential pool owners who have been craving a more professional approach towards pool cleaning and maintenance. Pool Scouts professionalizes the maintenance and service of residential pools by offering state of the art technology and best in class customer service. Industry Analysis: The pool service industry is a high growth market, responding to an ongoing need by delivering a service homeowners value and desire. With more than 10 million residential pools in the USA the growth potential is stellar, and with most markets still available your opportunity awaits.

The pool service industry is a high growth market, responding to an ongoing need by delivering a service homeowners value and desire. With more than 10 million residential pools in the USA the growth potential is stellar, and with most markets still available your opportunity awaits. Support from Base Camp: Servicing a homeowner's swimming pool can be complex, but we have it handled. Our training programs are designed to get you up to speed quickly and keep you learning on an ongoing basis. Experts from all disciplines - operations, marketing, finance, customer service - work with you to build your franchise and make it a success.

Servicing a homeowner's swimming pool can be complex, but we have it handled. Our training programs are designed to get you up to speed quickly and keep you learning on an ongoing basis. Experts from all disciplines - operations, marketing, finance, customer service - work with you to build your franchise and make it a success. Cost of Entry: You can start providing service and maintenance to pool owners without sinking big money into your business. Pool Scouts franchise fees are low by design, allowing you to dive in and be productive quickly. Because there's no need for a physical retail location, it's easy to manage your Scout troop from any cost-effective den you choose. That makes it a work-from-home opportunity worthy of a merit badge!

You can start providing service and maintenance to pool owners without sinking big money into your business. Pool Scouts franchise fees are low by design, allowing you to dive in and be productive quickly. Because there's no need for a physical retail location, it's easy to manage your Scout troop from any cost-effective den you choose. That makes it a work-from-home opportunity worthy of a merit badge! Recurring Revenue Business: Regular service is key to keeping a pool sparkling and swim-ready, making your long-range profit potential high. Pool Scouts emphasizes weekly service plans, allowing you to develop long-term relationships with customers that result in recurring revenue.

Regular service is key to keeping a pool sparkling and swim-ready, making your long-range profit potential high. Pool Scouts emphasizes weekly service plans, allowing you to develop long-term relationships with customers that result in recurring revenue. Doing Good, The Pool Scouts Way: Pool Scouts does more than service pools and create healthy conditions for swimming. You will be helping families and communities come together, one cannonball at a time. Helping your customers enjoy more time with friends and family is at the heart of the Pool Scouts mission. Dive In With Confidence The Pool Scouts franchise model gives you the independence you're looking for in running your own business, but it's backed with a strong support team at the home office to provide guidance, answer questions and be there for you when you need a lifesaver. Take a deep dive into our team profiles and you'll see that our leadership is steeped in franchise knowledge (over 80 years combined!), with skills and experience across marketing, operations, finance and customer service. The day you sign on as a Pool Scouts franchisee, we are working for you. As a franchisee, you'll benefit from our established brand and a strong marketing and operations team ready to provide you with tools to recruit and serve your customers. We help you navigate the waters to a successful and easy-to-manage operation. We're Here For The Distance Pool Scouts makes a dedicated promise to each of our franchise partners to really BE partners. Mutual achievement through teamwork is our mission and we're focused on being there for you - through every stroke and every lap. As a member of our franchise team, you'll benefit from: A SOLID BRAND: Pool Scouts is a remarkable name and a strong brand that captures the spirit of our work. Customers associate the idea of scouts as trustworthy, honest and prepared, and they're right! Our marketing materials and messaging all point to that trustworthiness, but with a tongue-in-cheek approach that keeps customers smiling and keeps us top of mind.

Pool Scouts is a remarkable name and a strong brand that captures the spirit of our work. Customers associate the idea of scouts as trustworthy, honest and prepared, and they're right! Our marketing materials and messaging all point to that trustworthiness, but with a tongue-in-cheek approach that keeps customers smiling and keeps us top of mind. MARKETING EXPERTISE: We provide our franchisees with access to a complete suite of promotional materials (e.g., signage, van-wraps, letterhead, etc.) and the strategic support to deploy them successfully. By arming you with proven methods and effective marketing tools, you can focus on customers and growing your business, the Pool Scouts way.

We provide our franchisees with access to a complete suite of promotional materials (e.g., signage, van-wraps, letterhead, etc.) and the strategic support to deploy them successfully. By arming you with proven methods and effective marketing tools, you can focus on customers and growing your business, the Pool Scouts way. CALL CENTER: When customers call, we help franchise partners be responsive. The Pool Scouts Line is ready to receive calls 24/7 so your customers can count on a human experience to establish customer loyalty early on.

When customers call, we help franchise partners be responsive. The Pool Scouts Line is ready to receive calls 24/7 so your customers can count on a human experience to establish customer loyalty early on. BEST IN CLASS BUSINESS MANAGEMENT TOOLS: Our innovative communications and tracking is unique in the industry and simplifies the customer recruitment process, your marketing and scheduling activities. In addition, we offer training and assistance in accounting record-keeping for our franchise partners.

Our innovative communications and tracking is unique in the industry and simplifies the customer recruitment process, your marketing and scheduling activities. In addition, we offer training and assistance in accounting record-keeping for our franchise partners. TRAINING AND CONTINUING EDUCATION: Before launching your Pool Scouts franchise, we provide you with a complete training program at Pool Scouts Headquarters in sunny Virginia Beach, VA. Your Pool Scouts education is a comprehensive curriculum covering everything from equipment operation and regulatory compliance to marketing strategies and leading business practices. Learning and maintaining Pool Scouts' high standards of quality service is dynamic, which is why we also offer ongoing training to our franchisees.

Before launching your Pool Scouts franchise, we provide you with a complete training program at Pool Scouts Headquarters in sunny Virginia Beach, VA. Your Pool Scouts education is a comprehensive curriculum covering everything from equipment operation and regulatory compliance to marketing strategies and leading business practices. Learning and maintaining Pool Scouts' high standards of quality service is dynamic, which is why we also offer ongoing training to our franchisees. FRANCHISEE SUPPORT DURING THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC: With the disruption that the pandemic has caused, we've amplified our high-touch support model even further, working daily with our franchisees to ensure the long-term success of their businesses! Add to Request List Added Request Information This web page does not constitute a franchise offering or an offer to sell a franchise. A franchise offering can be made by us only in a state if we are first registered, excluded, exempted or otherwise qualified to offer franchises in that state, and only if we provide you with an appropriate franchise disclosure document.