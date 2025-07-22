Tacos Take Center Stage in Fuzzy’s New Summer Campaign, Taco TuesYAY!

New brand-wide Taco Tuesday offer, taco and queso innovations, and a premium margarita join the permanent menu this July

July 22, 2025 // Franchising.com // Irving, TX – Fuzzy’s Taco Shop is serving up the good vibes and doubling down on what it does best: tacos and margaritas. Starting July 24, Fuzzy’s invites guests to celebrate summer with the launch of an all-new Taco Tuesday value offer, craveable Tacos Dorado, and the debut of the brand’s new top shelf margarita —just in time for National Tequila Day.

Taco TuesYAY: New Weekly Deal, Same Fuzzy’s Flavor

Fuzzy’s is turning every Tuesday into a taco-lovers holiday by celebrating all day with unbeatable pricing that will have every fan screaming “Yay!” whether they’re dining in or ordering online via the Fuzzy’s Mobile App or fuzzystacoshop.com.

$2.50 Fuzzy’s Original Tacos with classic proteins (shredded chicken, ground beef, carnitas, or veggie)

$3.50 Fuzzy’s Original Tacos with premium proteins (grilled steak, grilled chicken, shrimp, or brisket)

“Taco Tuesday is more than a promotion for us, it’s a way of life,” said Chef Daniel Camp, Director of Culinary for Fuzzy’s Taco Shop. “Our tacos are the foundation of the Fuzzy’s experience, and bringing our irresistible flavors to all of our restaurants at a fantastic price makes it even easier for guests to enjoy their favorites or try something new.”

Tacos Dorado: Crunch Meets Craveable in Fuzzy’s Newest Taco Innovation

While Taco Tuesday highlights the classics, Fuzzy’s latest taco creation levels up its specialty category. The new Tacos Dorado offer a golden-fried twist: two crispy corn tortillas stuffed with shredded chicken and a rich blend of cheeses, including fan-favorite chihuahua cheese. Topped with cilantro-lime crema, feta, and fresh cilantro, each order is served with a side of fresh guacamole and the new Queso Dorado. Made with creamy yellow queso and a fiery kick of fresh salsa, Queso Dorado is also available as a side with chips (aka the ultimate way to dip into something delicious).

Top-Shelf Trifecta ‘Rita Launches on National Tequila Day

Just in time to celebrate National Tequila Day on Thursday, July 24, the new Top-Shelf Trifecta ‘Rita makes its debut.* This premium margarita is a triple threat featuring Patrón Reposado, Patrón Silver, and Patrón Citrónge, all shaken up with Fuzzy’s Signature Margarita Mix. It’s the kind of drink that turns heads and raises glasses.

$4 Michelob Ultra

To round out the summer refresh, Fuzzy’s is also offering 18 oz. drafts of Michelob Ultra for just $4 during the campaign, proof that value and flavor go hand in hand.*

“This summer we’re all about giving our guests more of what they love, whether that’s tacos on a Tuesday, a crunchy new twist with the Tacos Dorados, or a margarita that pulls out all the stops,” said Chef Daniel Camp. “We’re keeping things fun, flavorful, and undeniably Fuzzy’s.”

Guests can enjoy the limited-time offerings at participating Fuzzy’s Taco Shop locations nationwide from July 24 through September 7, 2025. Taco Tuesday pricing and Tacos Dorado & Queso Dorado will remain on the menu beyond the campaign’s end.

To find a Fuzzy’s Taco Shop near you, or for more information, please visit www.fuzzystacoshop.com.

*Must be 21+. Please drink responsibly.

About Fuzzy’s Taco Shop

Founded in 2003 in Fort Worth, Texas, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop® is a fast-casual plus restaurant known for fresh flavors and good vibes that take the bite out of life. Offering flavorful tacos, famous margaritas, and fun times, it’s all fuzzy here. As of March 31, 2025, Fuzzy’s operates 115 restaurants across 15 states, including one company-owned location in Texas. Fuzzy’s Taco Shop is franchised by affiliates of Pasadena, Calif.-based Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE: DIN). To find your local Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, visit Fuzzystacoshop.com/locations. For franchising information, visit Franchise.fuzzystacoshop.com.

About Dine Brands Global, Inc.

Based in Pasadena, California, Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE: DIN), through its subsidiaries and franchisees, supports and operates restaurants under the Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill + Bar®, IHOP®, and Fuzzy’s Taco Shop® brands. As of March 31, 2025, these three brands consisted of over 3,500 restaurants across 19 international markets. Dine Brands is one of the largest full-service restaurant companies in the world and in 2022 expanded into the Fast Casual segment. For more information on Dine Brands, visit the Company’s website located at www.dinebrands.com.

SOURCE Fuzzy’s Taco Shop

Media Contact:

Fuzzy's Taco Shop

[email protected]

