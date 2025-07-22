Wellness Meets Opportunity: MassageLuXe Targets DFW for Major Expansion

Luxury spa brand eyes 20+ locations across Dallas-Fort Worth, projecting millions in local economic impact and hundreds of new jobs

July 22, 2025 // Franchising.com // DALLAS – MassageLuXe, a premier spa franchise specializing in high-quality massage, facial, and waxing services, announced today a strategic growth initiative focused on the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. With more than 20 territories available for development, the brand is actively seeking franchise partners, both seasoned multi-unit operators and first-time entrepreneurs, to meet the rising demand for self-care services in North Texas.

MassageLuXe has emerged as one of the most compelling franchise opportunities in the personal services industry, driven by a recurring membership model, scalable operations, and strong unit-level economics. Each location brings a modern, resort-like spa experience to local communities, delivering wellness and relaxation in a setting that’s both accessible and affordable.

“With each new location creating up to 20 jobs and generating more than $1.5 million in annual economic output, our DFW expansion is about more than growth, it’s about delivering real impact,” said Kristen Pechacek, CEO of MassageLuXe. “We’re inviting entrepreneurs to be part of a business that supports physical, mental, and financial well-being all at once.”

As interest in self-care and preventative wellness continues to soar, MassageLuXe is perfectly positioned to meet that demand with services that appeal to a broad demographic. The brand’s flexible footprint and semi-absentee-friendly model make it especially attractive to franchisees seeking financial freedom and work-life balance.

Texas is a key growth market for the brand, with recent openings in Wylie, San Antonio, and suburban markets across the state. Now, with the DFW market primed for expansion, MassageLuXe is targeting initial growth in communities such as Plano, Frisco, McKinney, Fort Worth, Arlington, and Highland Park.

“MassageLuXe offers the kind of business model that just makes sense—recurring revenue, growing demand, and a real ability to make a difference in people’s lives,” said Ann Badmus, MassageLuXe Wylie Franchisee. “This concept brings something different to the market—wellness that’s approachable, sustainable, and meaningful for the community. There’s incredible potential across DFW.”

MassageLuXe currently operates in nearly 100 communities across the U.S., offering high-quality massage, facial, and wellness services in a luxurious, membership-based setting.

MassageLuXe is actively seeking motivated individuals to partner with as the brand continues expanding across the country. Whether you're looking to complement your current career, already own a business, or are interested in dedicating yourself full-time to the spa industry, MassageLuXe could be the perfect opportunity for you. To learn more about franchising with MassageLuXe and the available franchise incentives, visit: https://massageluxe.com/franchise-opportunities/.

For more information about MassageLuXe, visit: https://massageluxe.com.

About MassageLuXe

Founded in 2007 in St. Louis, Missouri, MassageLuXe is a fast-growing franchise-based spa company with a mission to provide an unparalleled experience that supports and encourages health, well-being, and quality of life. MassageLuXe delivers the highest quality massage, facial, and waxing services in a comfortable, relaxing, and luxurious environment. Massage is a service that improves health, promotes relaxation and overall well-being for the consumer, and has been practiced throughout the world for thousands of years. MassageLuXe currently has nearly 100 locations across 20+ states and plans to double in size in the next three years.

