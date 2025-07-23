Del Taco Delivers on Fan Demand with Phased Reopenings Across The Front Range

July 23, 2025 // Franchising.com // DENVER — Del Taco is back, launching the phased reopening of 17 Del Taco corporate-owned locations across the Front Range. The rollout began June 21st and will continue throughout the next several months, bringing back Del Taco’s signature blend of fresh, bold Mexican and American favorites.

The highly anticipated return to the area aligns with a broader effort to reconnect with longtime fans through direct Del Taco corporate ownership and elevated service.

Guests can expect a refreshed in-store experience, including new digital ordering kiosks at each newly reopened location to improve speed and convenience. For longtime fans, the return of the iconic Macho Burrito lineup is big news — each oversized burrito is packed with bold flavor, featuring combinations of seasoned beef, marinated chicken, or carne asada steak with slow-cooked beans, cheddar cheese, lettuce, diced tomatoes, onions, two zesty sauces and sour cream. For guests craving value without compromising variety, Del Taco’s new El Big Boxes offer tiered meal bundles starting at just $5 — delivering fan favorites in craveable combos built for big appetites.

“We’re thrilled to reestablish our presence in the Denver and Colorado Springs communities that have supported Del Taco for more than two decades,” said Sarah McAloon, Interim President of Del Taco. “We’re already seeing an incredible response at the locations that have reopened, with Macho Burritos returning, plus our new bigger, over one pound classic burritos and our super popular $9 AmeriMex El Big Box. We look forward to continuing to serve guests our fresh unexpected flavor.”

SOURCE Del Taco

###

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.