Slim Chickens New Openings in Swansea and Ealing

July 23, 2025 // Franchising.com // UNITED KINGDOM — Slim Chickens announced today the opening of two new locations in Swansea and Ealing. The openings are spearheaded by multi-unit operator Boparan Restaurant Group, who have successfully grown the brand’s footprint in the UK.

The openings in Swansea and Ealing bring Slim Chickens' signature, Southern-inspired offerings to new communities throughout Wales and West London. Both locations are strategically placed in high-traffic areas and will showcase Slim Chickens’ signature American-style interior.

“We’re proud to introduce our cooked-to-order chicken to the communities of Swansea and Ealing,” said Jackie Lobdell, Vice President of Franchise Development at Slim Chickens. “We’re excited to continue sharing our delicious food and signature Southern hospitality with guests across the UK.”

The brand prides itself on its cooked-to-order fresh food and strong devoted fanbase, also known as “Slimthusiasts.” Slim Chickens has distinguished itself in the “better-chicken” segment by offering high-quality food and 14 house dipping sauces, allowing customers to enjoy a different flavor profile with each visit. Its menu is broader than many in the segment, offering chicken tenders, fresh salads, sandwiches, chicken and waffles, chicken wings, and unique side items. Fans also resonate with the Southern contemporary look and feel, as well as the open and inviting layout of Slim Chickens restaurants, which speak to the hospitality mindset that anchors the brand.

“Each new opening showcases the stability of our franchise,” said Sam Rothschild, Chief International Officer at Slim Chickens. “We’re grateful to the Boparan Restaurant Group for helping us share our Southern hospitality and premium chicken with even more communities.”

