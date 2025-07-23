Sola Salons Brings Entrepreneurial Empowerment and Opportunity to Bonita Springs: New Location Opening in July

July 23, 2025 // Franchising.com // BONITA SPRINGS, FL— Sola Salons is excited to announce the opening of its newest location in Bonita Springs.

“We are thrilled to bring the Sola Salons brand to Bonita Springs,” said John Pantera, vice president of franchise development.

The Bonita Springs location is led by Marshall Rauner, a former banker who left the industry to help grow his family’s beauty business. The Rauners have been involved in Sola for the past six years—opening the first location led by Marshall in late 2024.

Rauner had always glimpsed the salon suite business from the inside out. Through commercial banking, he first encountered the Sola Salons model through his clients. It wasn't until his parents opened their own location in Florida that the opportunity became personal. After relocating to Bonita Springs to join them, Rauner and his wife dove headfirst into operations.

The new Sola Salons in Bonita Springs will feature 27 fully equipped private salon suites designed to allow entrepreneurs such as hairdressers, estheticians, nail technicians and massage therapists to run their businesses with complete autonomy. The Sola Salons franchise owner takes care of all common areas, including entryways, bathrooms and break rooms, ensuring that beauty professionals can focus entirely on their clients and their craft. Suites can be modified to accommodate each individual professional.

