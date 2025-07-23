SUPER CHIX® Opens its 3rd Location in Tennessee

July 23, 2025 // Franchising.com // SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH - SUPER CHIX® is pleased to announce the opening of its 3rd restaurant in Tennessee. The new SUPER CHIX® restaurant is located in Alcoa, TN. “We are excited for the third Tennessee Super Chix restaurant and to bring our Brand to Alcoa, Tennessee. Residents and businesses in the surrounding community, as well as travelers, have a new great choice for a lunch with healthy options, and dinner guests will discover a new quality eatery they can enjoy with family and friends. It is an honor for us to open here. Congratulations to SUPER CHIX® franchisees HP Patel, JT Patel and their operating principal, David Shadwick, for their third SUPER CHIX® opening,” said Darryl Neider, CEO of SUPER CHIX®.

SUPER CHIX® is a counter-casual dining experience bringing together superior, fresh ingredients with first-class preparation methods and recipes. SUPER CHIX® is known for its fun fresh vibe with a hip and welcoming dining environment. We’re not a fast-food joint: we serve cooked-to-order hand-breaded, never-frozen, crispy and grilled chicken sandwiches, big juicy tenders, and fresh hand-cut seasoned French fried Idaho potatoes — all within reach of our custom sauce bar, offering limitless flavor combinations that keep our guests coming back. Additionally, we’ve mastered six unique hand-tossed salads and perfected our premium frozen custard that is churned in-house throughout the day.

SOURCE SUPER CHIX®

###

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.