Twice as Nice: Shipley Donuts Launches New $4 Duo Deal; Introduces New Apple Fritter Bites

Guests can indulge in sweet and savory fresh-made donut-kolache value pairing, plus new $2 Apple Fritter Bites, available for limited time

July 23, 2025 // Franchising.com // HOUSTON — Shipley Donuts, the nation's largest brand of handmade fresh daily donuts and kolaches, is making busy mornings a little sweeter and a little more affordable with the launch of its Shipley Duo Deal — a new breakfast bundle that pairs any kolache and donut for only $4.

As consumers increasingly seek out cost-saving meal solutions, Shipley’s Duo Deal offers a way for guests to treat themselves to beloved recipes without breaking the bank. Guests have their choice of any kolache, including popular Egg & Cheese varieties, paired with any donut — glazed, cake, filled or iced — all baked fresh daily. For just $1.99, guests can complete the meal with a freshly brewed coffee.

"The Shipley Duo Deal is designed for busy individuals or families looking for an affordably priced, protein-packed breakfast on the go," said Shipley Donuts Senior Vice President of Marketing Laurie Curtis. "For just $4, guests can enjoy a complete breakfast that satisfies both sweet donut and savory kolache cravings for the perfect morning fuel."

In addition, Shipley is adding new Apple Fritter Bites to its menu — a limited-time offering perfect for the back-to-school season. These bite-sized treats are handmade with Shipley's signature yeast dough and real apples, swirled with cinnamon and sugar, then glazed to perfection. An order of eight is just $2, making them an affordable, craveable snack that can be enjoyed any time of day — whether as a morning treat or an afternoon pick-me-up.

"Our Apple Fritter Bites take everything guests love about our fan-favorite Apple Fritter and condenses it into the perfect snackable size, capturing the flavor of fall in every delicious morsel," said Kaitlyn Venable, Shipley Director of Culinary.

Both offerings are available now at all participating Shipley Donuts locations. For additional information, visit www.shipleydonuts.com.

About Shipley Donuts

Founded in 1936, Houston-based Shipley Donuts is the nation's largest brand of handmade fresh daily donuts and kolaches, with more than 375 company-owned and franchised restaurants across 14 states, serving up its famous donuts, coffee and kolaches to generations of guests. Shipley is ranked No. 121 on Entrepreneur magazine's Franchise 500® 2025 list and No. 1 in its category and is No. 147 on the Technomic 2025 Top 500. For franchising information, visit ownashipleydonuts.com. Follow Shipley on Instagram and Facebook @ShipleyDonuts, and sign up for Shipley Sweet Rewards at shipleydonuts.com/rewards to unlock free donuts, discounted coffee, exclusive merchandise and more.

