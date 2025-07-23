Wellness Delivered: Local Entrepreneur Brings Hand & Stone to Rockledge –Viera

Florida Resident and Wellness Business Owner Opens Seventh Location, Expanding Presence in the State

July 23, 2025 // Franchising.com // ROCKLEDGE, Fla. – Enhanced self-care is now within reach for Rockledge-Viera residents—Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa (Hand & Stone) is expanding into Florida, bringing its high-quality wellness services to more clients.

Today, the leading facial and massage concept will be opening its new location in the Rockledge-Viera community. Situated at 2025 Viera Blvd, Hand & Stone of Rockledge-Viera is another clear sign of the brand’s ongoing mission to make wellness, relaxation, and self-care accessible to more communities.

Elizabeth Whitby, the franchisee of the Rockledge-Viera location, is a seasoned multi-unit franchisee who has been with the Hand & Stone brand since 2013. The new spa will mark her seventh Hand & Stone location in Florida. A former electrical engineer at IBM, Whitby brings more than a decade of franchising experience to the venture, including prior ownership of Supercuts. Looking to expand her business portfolio, she continues to develop through Hand & Stone for its commitment to innovation and focus on delivering personalized care, from advanced massage techniques to cutting-edge skincare services. The Rockledge-Viera spa is slated to celebrate its Grand Opening in early August and will launch with a special Founding Membership program. Clients who sign up early will receive a complimentary facial ($79.95 value) and free upgrade enhancements (up to $30 value) each month for the first six months.

“Being an operator with Hand & Stone for over a decade, I am still inspired by how the brand continues to innovate and elevate the guest experience,” said Elizabeth Whitby. “I am looking forward to bringing the passion and commitment to the new spa for the Rockledge-Viera community. Residents should expect all sorts of personalized massage modalities and advanced skincare services, and I am proud to offer a level of self-care that will truly make a difference in people’s lives.”

Hand & Stone introduces high-quality professional massage services, including Swedish, Himalayan Salt, Sports, Deep Tissue, Oncology and Prenatal massages to the Rockledge-Viera. Clients can also enjoy Hand & Stone’s signature hot stone massage and best-in-class facials, all tailored to everyone’s needs and to address specific skin concerns. With a wide range of services available for women, men, and teens, the new spa provides a personalized experience for every guest. The Rockledge-Viera location will feature a team of five estheticians and five massage therapists, providing exceptional customized massage or facial services at accessible prices.

Like all Hand & Stone spas nationwide, the new Rockledge-Viera location offers advanced skincare and spa services that incorporate new technologies at the forefront of the wellness market to enhance each guest’s overall experience. These advanced services include the DiamondGlow Facial, NuFACE Microcurrent Facial, LED Phototherapy Facial, and innovations like CBD Oil Enhancements and partnerships with award-winning skincare lines Dermalogica®, Image Skincare, and ClarityRX.

Hand & Stone services are performed by experienced licensed estheticians and licensed massage therapists. The brand’s commitment to extraordinary guest experiences has translated into unparalleled expertise at each location, supported by best-in-class training and ongoing educational resources for all team members. At Hand & Stone Rockledge-Viera, guests have access to a team of wellness experts who specialize in providing exceptional skincare and massage treatments, ensuring a tranquil, relaxing, and comfortable environment.

The Rockledge-Viera location will be open Monday to Friday from 8:00 am - 10:00 pm, and Saturday to Sunday, 8:00 am – 9:00 pm. For more information about Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa, services, or to schedule an appointment, call 321-321-4462 or visit https://handandstone.com/locations/rockledge-viera-2/.

About Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa

Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa was founded in 2004 by John Marco, a dedicated physical therapist with a vision to make high-quality wellness services accessible to everyone. Today, with over 650 locations across 38 states and Canada, Hand & Stone continues to set the standard in the spa industry. From therapeutic massages to advanced skincare treatments, the brand delivers exceptional, customized wellness experiences. By partnering with trusted names like Dermalogica, IMAGE Skincare, and ClarityRx Clinical Skin Care, Hand & Stone ensures every client receives top-tier quality. In addition to providing great service, Hand & Stone was recognized by CXcellence in 2024 for its outstanding customer-centric culture. The brand has ranked on Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 list for a decade, coming in first in the spa category several times. For more information on Hand & Stone Spa services, visit https://handandstone.com/. For information on the franchise opportunity, visit www.handandstone.com/franchise/.

