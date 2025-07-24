Altitude Trampoline Park Debuts New Location in Schaumburg

July 24, 2025 // Franchising.com // Schaumburg, Illinois – Altitude Trampoline Park is expanding its footprint with a grand opening in Schaumburg, IL on Friday, August 1.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held in partnership with the Schaumburg Business Association at 10:30 a.m. Guests can enter a raffle to win exciting prizes, including gift baskets and 10-hour jump passes.

The Schaumburg location is owned and operated by franchise owners Shaz Salim and his wife, Shai Jiwani. An existing owner, Jiwani owns two active Altitude parks in Skokie, IL and Marietta, GA. Recently, Jiwani was selected as a Franchisee of the Year by the International Franchise Association, demonstrating her commitment to growing the Altitude brand.

“Expanding Altitude into Schaumburg has been a long-term goal, and it’s incredibly rewarding to see it come to life,” said Jiwani. “Schaumburg is an upbeat entertainment hub, and I’m eager to introduce a fresh and exciting experience to the community. We want to create a space where families, friends, and individuals of all ages can come together, stay active, and make lasting memories. Our goal is to become a go-to destination for fun and adventure, and we can’t wait to welcome everyone through our doors.”

Attractions at the park include wall-to-wall trampolines, soft play areas, dodgeball, basketball, interactive games, and more. Altitude memberships start at $27.95 per month, giving members unlimited daily access to jump and play. The Schaumburg location will host Friday Night Friendzy’s and Saturday Night Glow Nights from 7 – 10 p.m. For the first month of operation, guests can enter a giveaway to win free access to either event.

The Schaumburg location will be open seven days a week:

Monday – Thursday: 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Friday: 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Sunday: 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.

In addition, Altitude offers special junior jumper discounts Monday – Friday from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. for kids 6 and under, as well as dedicated time on Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. – 10 a.m.

