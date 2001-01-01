Altitude Trampoline Park Franchise Opportunity

Powered By the JumpLife!℠ Invest in Altitude Trampoline Parks® Experience the Altitude Difference At Altitude Trampoline Parks, we strive to be the global leader in active indoor entertainment. Altitude parks are family-friendly, inclusive of all ages and skill types and encourage people to move and connect, celebrating life's most memorable moments. Altitude parks set the standard in premium trampoline park venues. These custom-designed facilities are creatively outfitted to provide exercise and entertainment for guests of all ages. They allow our guests to defy gravity, learn new skills, build confidence, and push their limits to new and exhilarating heights. Why Altitude Altitude Trampoline Parks provide franchisee with a diversified mix of revenue opportunities, ranging from the brand's membership program to exhilarating attractions and expanded concessions. Altitude is the go-to for active family fun, where guests of all ages can come to jump happy! Whether it's a birthday party, book-the-park, or free play, we encourage all to join us in living the JumpLife!℠ Franchise Services & Support As a franchisee with Altitude Trampoline Parks, you enter the industry well-equipped for long-term success. We offer valuable services and ongoing support that not only gets you started, but also will keep you going well into your ownership. Our unique concept is perfectly positioned to meet the real needs of today's consumers. We deliver fun, social connection, wellness, and physical activity in one engaging package. Our combined knowledge of more than 45 years of corporate management experience will power your franchise journey. Real Estate - Our real estate team is equipped to help you find the prime location for your new franchise. Our custom software pinpoints optimal locations for our targeted demographic. Altitude brings owners in together with our real estate partners in order to find the best location. You can create an engaging Altitude location in nearly any type of facility. Our Altitude locations can start at just 20,000 square feet up to 100,000 square feet of space for our guests to jump happy.

Financing - When it comes to financing, our team is prepared with the proper resources. After talking with our team and submitting an application, if both parties are interested in moving ahead in the discovery process, financing options can be discussed upon reviewing our FDD.

Design & Construction - As part of our design and construction support, we connect operators with general contractors and developers, that are uniquely equipped to work on Altitude Trampoline Parks. Our facility design packages will help you create a park that's thoughtfully designed to meet the needs of your targeted demographic.

Training - Altitude is committed to providing best-in-class training and tools for your franchisee success. This includes training programs for everyone on your team. We bring General Managers to our training facilities and provide them with a full education covering all operational aspects. Court monitors receive onsite training carefully aligned with Altitude's mission and safety standards.

Accounting - Our cost management, financial planning, and financial model are the cornerstones of our franchise program. Altitude's accounting team provides services for a fraction of what you would pay to outsource them. We conduct monthly reviews to help you stay on course for ongoing profitability. We leverage information from more than 80% of Altitude's franchises to help you avoid common pitfalls and position your park for success. Prior to opening your park, we register your franchise for all applicable tax identification numbers and business licenses. Once the park is operational, we become your full-cycle accounting department helping you stay in the green and take your success to new heights.

Marketing - As part of our comprehensive training and support, Altitude offers top-of-the-line marketing assistance to our franchise owners every step of the way. We provide marketing support on both the national and local levels, from your very first opening and throughout your journey as a franchise partner. Our national marketing calendar, opening marketing plan and our membership sales playbook ensures that all Altitude franchisees have the right tools to run successful parks.

Communications - When you join the Altitude Trampoline Park team, you're joining an all-access system with endless support channels, so you can thrive as an ATP franchisee. This includes access to an online training portal, monthly webinars on systemwide updates and initiatives, our annual convention, Franchise Advisory Board and your very own franchise business consultant to guide you through every aspect of running your park.

Cleanliness & Safety - Cleanliness and safety are top considerations at Altitude. We've developed a revolutionary C3 ("Caring through Cleanliness and Certification") program to properly equip franchisees in maintaining the highest levels of sanitation. This full-park protocol includes extensive cleaning procedures before, during, and after operational hours. C3 uses only CDC-approved cleaning products audited by EcoSure, ensuring Altitude meets the highest industry standards. How new Franchisees impact their community When you join the Altitude Family, you're helping build prosperity and success in your entire community. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, "franchises support more than 13.2 million jobs, $1.6 trillion in economic output for the U.S. economy and 5.8 percent of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)." That means more jobs and more dollars flowing through your local economy. So if you're looking to build a sustainable business with an enduring economic impact for your local area, get in touch with the Altitude team today.