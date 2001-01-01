Altitude Trampoline Park Franchise Opportunity
Financial Information:
|Cash Investment:
|$600,000
|Net Worth:
|$100,000
|Franchise Fee:
|$40,000
|Total Investment:
|$1,526,000 - $3,835,000
|Royalty Fee:
|6%
Available Markets:
United States: AL, AZ, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, DC, FL, GA, ID, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, MN, MS, MO, MT, NE, NV, NH, NJ, NM, NY, NC, ND, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY
|
Powered By the JumpLife!℠
Invest in Altitude Trampoline Parks®
Experience the Altitude Difference
At Altitude Trampoline Parks, we strive to be the global leader in active indoor entertainment. Altitude parks are family-friendly, inclusive of all ages and skill types and encourage people to move and connect, celebrating life's most memorable moments.
Altitude parks set the standard in premium trampoline park venues. These custom-designed facilities are creatively outfitted to provide exercise and entertainment for guests of all ages. They allow our guests to defy gravity, learn new skills, build confidence, and push their limits to new and exhilarating heights.
Why Altitude
Altitude Trampoline Parks provide franchisee with a diversified mix of revenue opportunities, ranging from the brand's membership program to exhilarating attractions and expanded concessions. Altitude is the go-to for active family fun, where guests of all ages can come to jump happy! Whether it's a birthday party, book-the-park, or free play, we encourage all to join us in living the JumpLife!℠
Franchise Services & Support
As a franchisee with Altitude Trampoline Parks, you enter the industry well-equipped for long-term success. We offer valuable services and ongoing support that not only gets you started, but also will keep you going well into your ownership.
Our unique concept is perfectly positioned to meet the real needs of today's consumers. We deliver fun, social connection, wellness, and physical activity in one engaging package. Our combined knowledge of more than 45 years of corporate management experience will power your franchise journey.
How new Franchisees impact their community
When you join the Altitude Family, you're helping build prosperity and success in your entire community. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, "franchises support more than 13.2 million jobs, $1.6 trillion in economic output for the U.S. economy and 5.8 percent of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)." That means more jobs and more dollars flowing through your local economy. So if you're looking to build a sustainable business with an enduring economic impact for your local area, get in touch with the Altitude team today.
This web page does not constitute a franchise offering or an offer to sell a franchise. A franchise offering can be made by us only in a state if we are first registered, excluded, exempted or otherwise qualified to offer franchises in that state, and only if we provide you with an appropriate franchise disclosure document.
Request Information
Looking for more information about Altitude Trampoline Park? Take a moment to fill out our quick information request form.