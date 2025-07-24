Amazing Lash Studio® Expands Pilot Concept Amaze™, Bringing Lash-Safe Facials to Arizona

July 24, 2025 // Franchising.com // TUCSON, Ariz. – Amaze™ is expanding to Arizona with two new locations in Tucson. Opening Aug. 8.

This milestone marks a significant step in redefining beauty and self-care through an all-in-one destination for lash, brow and skincare services. Tucson got a preview of the Amaze concept in May when the Amazing Lash Studio in the Crossroads Festival Shopping Center rebranded to Amaze. Both locations offer the Amaze expanded service menu featuring cutting-edge wrap-around lash extension technology for increased lash retention, advanced brow solutions, and the brand’s signature lash-safe facials.

Owned and operated by Tucson natives, Autuam and Damon Safranek, the pair bring a powerful mix of leadership and business acumen to Amaze. Autuam’s background spans guest service, retail management, and regional leadership in the convenience, floral, and hospitality industries.

“Our clients value both convenience and quality,” said Autuam Safranek, franchisee of Amaze in Tucson. “With the addition of lash-safe facials and advanced skincare, we’re better positioned to meet their needs.”

To celebrate the launch, both Tucson locations currently have pre-launch specials, followed by an exclusive grand opening event in September, inviting local media, influencers, and guests to experience Amaze firsthand. The event will feature complimentary beauty services, live demonstrations, and interactive experiences designed to showcase the innovation and luxury behind Amaze’s offerings.

“We saw tremendous success from the Amaze pilot openings in greater Denver and Colorado Springs, and now we’re thrilled to bring this transformation to Tucson,” said Amanda Clark, Chief Executive Officer of WellBiz Brands, Inc., the franchisor behind Amazing Lash Studio and the new Amaze brand. “Amaze is redefining what beauty and self-care can look like, offering a seamless, all-in-one destination for lash, brow, and skincare services. With our expanded collaboration with Sanitas®, guests no longer must choose between premium skincare and their lash extensions; they can have both.”

Amaze also offers collagen and lip mask enhancements that can be added to both facial and lash services, creating a seamless, elevated experience tailored to each guest’s unique self-care routine.

During the four weeks leading up to the studio’s grand opening, new guests can experience the Amaze brand difference with exclusive introductory pricing: enjoy a first facial for just $49 and a full set of classic eyelash extensions for $79.

Following the studio’s opening, new guests can continue to enjoy special savings, including a $49 facial and up to 50% off a lash starter set by visiting the Amaze brand website and redeeming their reward.

