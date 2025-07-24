East Coast Wings + Grill Turns Up the Heat for National Chicken Wing Day With 25-Cent Wings, Double Rewards, Flavor Frenzy Challenge, and New Brand Mascot

July 24, 2025 // Franchising.com // WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – East Coast Wings + Grill (“ECW+G”) is giving their fans plenty of reasons to celebrate National Chicken Wing Day on July 29, including a special one-day discount on wings, the kickoff of a unique challenge for rewards members, and the introduction of a new friendly face for the brand.

All Things Wings

Leading up to National Chicken Wing Day, all ECW+G locations are offering double points for guests who order with a valid account through the app, or in store each Wing Wednesday in July.

The celebrations will then culminate on National Chicken Wing Day with a hot deal: wings at just 25 cents with the purchase of a Pepsi product. Guests must order a minimum of 10 wings and a maximum order of 50 to be eligible. Guests can choose from 50+ different award-winning wing flavors and seven heat indexes, to create over 420 combinations of Buffalo-style wings.

National Chicken Wing Day is just one of many opportunities to enjoy bold flavor at ECW+G. With daily specials, rotating deals, and a variety of signature sauces, dressings, and rubs, the brand celebrates its passion for wings and flavor-packed offerings all year long.

Flavor Frenzy

July 29 also marks the official launch of the Flavor Frenzy Challenge – a year-long celebration of loyalty, flavor and fun.

Guests who dine at ECW+G at least 50 times between now and next year’s National Chicken Wing Day (July 29, 2026) will be entered to win a grand prize, valued at over $2,000. Along the way, they'll unlock exclusive perks, surprise offers, and flavorful promos every five visits.

“We know our guests love trying different flavors and returning often with family and friends, so we designed the Flavor Frenzy Challenge to reward that loyalty in a fun, meaningful way,” said Ashley Mitchell, VP of Marketing for ECW+G. “It’s more than a promotion – it’s a celebration of our flavor obsessed fan base. We have over 50 flavors, why shouldn’t we reward over 50 visits?”

Meet Coop

To top off the celebration, ECW+G is welcoming a new member to the family: Coop, a bold, cheeky chicken mascot who embodies the brand’s fun, approachable personality. Coop will appear on kid’s menus, on social media, and throughout other materials as a friendly ambassador for all things flavor and heat.

ECW+G prides itself on offering a complete dining experience with a variety of menu items, from signature burgers and flatbreads to skillets, craft beer, and of course chicken wings, all paired with exceptional hospitality. ECW+G provides a relaxed, comfortable setting perfect for family outings, catching a game, or picking up convenient carry-out options.

SOURCE East Coast Wings + Grill

###

