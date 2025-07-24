Krystal Announces Grand Opening Celebration in Walterboro with $1 Krystals

July 24, 2025 // Franchising.com // WALTERBORO, S.C. – Krystal is opening its newest restaurant in Walterboro on Monday, July 14, bringing its iconic square burgers and craveable comfort food to the Lowcountry. To celebrate, the location will offer $1 Krystals in-store only, that Monday through Thursday, culminating in a family-friendly grand opening event on Thursday, July 17.

The July 17 event will kick off with a 10:45 a.m. ribbon-cutting ceremony featuring local dignitaries, the Walterboro-Colleton Chamber of Commerce and spirited performances by area high school cheerleaders. The celebration will also include spin-the-wheel games, prize giveaways and a live radio remote from the parking lot.

“Krystal’s been a Southern staple for more than 90 years", said Kaitlin Stoehr, Senior Director of Marketing at Krystal. “The energy in Walterboro is incredible, and we’re looking forward to welcoming guests into this beautiful new space. Offering $1 Krystals is our way of saying thank you to the community and a fun celebration for both our loyal fans and those visiting us for the first time.”

The Walterboro location joins existing stores in North Augusta, Aiken, Gaffney and Orangeburg. The Orangeburg location, co-owned by Charlamagne Tha God, opened in December 2024 and introduced several exclusive menu items — including Chicken Nuggets and the Sausage or Bacon, Egg and Cheese Waffle Sandwich — that have since launched systemwide.

Walterboro will offer a variety of menu items featured at select Krystal locations, including: the Signature Smash’d & Stack’d Burger, Birthday Cake Milkshake, Jumbo Chicken Tenders and Krush'd Sodas.

The Walterboro location will open its doors at 6 a.m. on July 14, 2025.

SOURCE Krystal Restaurants LLC

###

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.